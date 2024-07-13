Butler County District Attorney Confirms Two Dead — Including Shooter — After Trump Assassination Attempt

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger has announced that two people are dead at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, including the apparent shooter.

The shooter has not been formally identified at time of publishing.

Trump appeared to have been grazed by at least one bullet but was alert and transported to a medical facility, where he is said to be safe and in stable condition.

Goldinger’s remarks were first reported in a live blog by the Washington Post.

During CNN’s live broadcast from the rally, a Secret Service agent could be heard on a mic saying, “The shooter is down.”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine” and being evaluated.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Cheung said in a statement.

This is a breaking news incident and Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates as they become available.