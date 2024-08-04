President Trump Talks with Maria Bartiromo- “What’s Killed this Country More Than Anything in the Last Three and a Half Years is Inflation” (VIDEO)

President Trump was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo earlier on Sunday to discuss one of the current major economic challenges-inflation. The other major issue they discussed was protecting social security.

“In a post on Truth Social you said that seniors should not pay tax on Social Security,” Bartiromo said.

“Where do you get the revenue to offset that?” Bartiromo asked.

“There is so much waste in this government, there is so much fat in this government. I also have no tax on tips,” Trump said.

“When does 35 trillion in debt become an emergency?” Bartiromo asked.

“When we cut taxes we took in more much more money. The country made more money,” Trump continued.

President Donald Trump outlines his plans to cut taxes on Social Security in his exclusive interview with @MariaBartiromo on @SundayFutures pic.twitter.com/hP7twPBJxJ — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) August 4, 2024

President Trump also talked about inflation and the effect it had on the economy.

“We are gonna get energy way down,” Trump said.

“The inflation has been a disaster in this country, and it’s killed the middle class, it’s killing the working class, and we’re gonna get inflation brought down,” Trump continued.

“What’s killed this country more than anything in the last 3.5 years is inflation…The inflation has been a disaster in this country and it’s killed the middle class. It’s killing the working class.” President Trump to @MariaBartiromo on his plan to bring down inflation pic.twitter.com/fKOWYJAGJl — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) August 4, 2024

President Trump has been tirelessly campaigning which included his Atlanta, Georgia rally yesterday.

