President Trump Takes the Stage to Thunderous Applause at Atlanta, Georgia Rally-“I Don’t Need Entertainers. I Filled the Stadium Because I’m Making America Great Again!” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage to thunderous applause at an Atlanta, Georgia, rally on Saturday.

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/kHohEAFUPl — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

President Trump said that Kamala Harris’s arena had many empty seats because people were there only for the entertainment.

“She was here a week ago lots of empty seats. But the crowd she got was because she had entertainers, and it all started to unfold when they started to leave about 10 minutes into the speech. Was very boring. I don’t need entertainers. I filled the stadium because I’m making America great again,” Trump said.

“I don’t need entertainers. I filled the stadium because I’m making America GREAT AGAIN!“ — President Trump in Atlanta, GA pic.twitter.com/XO6EDDviuR — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

President Trump also talked about the economic impact that the Biden-Harris administration has had on unemployment and the financial markets.

“Unemployment is surging with 350,000 Americans joining the unemployment rolls just last month,” Trump said.

“Under Harris-Biden policies, we now have the highest unemployment rate in 3 years,” Trump said.

“When we win, you will rapidly see a brand new Trump economic boom. It’s gonna be booming like it was four years ago,” Trump continued.

WATCH: President Trump speaks on yesterday’s terrible jobs report, highest unemployment in three years at Atlanta rally pic.twitter.com/O3nMPGsWQA — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 3, 2024

President Trump also talked about surviving the assassination attempt and shared some of the experience with the crowd.

“The bullets were going right over my head at that point. The first one was not a good situation, not a good situation. That was really uh, that was really something incredible. That was from God,” Trump said.

