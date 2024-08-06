President Trump Responds to Kamala Harris Messing Up by Picking Radical Leftist Tim Walz as Her Running Mate

As Jim Hoft reported earlier, Kamala Harris picked far-left Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in a significant unforced error.

Walz is a radical leftist who presided over the George Floyd riots in 2020 and ignored cries from across the state.

Walz also supports driver’s licenses for illegal aliens, sanctuary cities, “gender-affirming care” for children, and abortion-on-demand. He even stated, “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

WATCH:

“One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.” — Tim Walzpic.twitter.com/DHVSo37jsZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

It’s no wonder socialists/communists like Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar were openly celebrating the pick.

President Trump was delighted by the news and had only had two words to say in response:

Conservatives across America should all be grateful and thank Harris for this unexpected gift. She had other choices to pick from to help fool the public into believing she was a “moderate,” including picking Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

The media would have covered for Harris as they have done the past several weeks, perhaps helping to inflate her favorability ratings further.

But Harris instead decided to use Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s ambition as a reason to drop the mask and embrace full-blown socialism. One could say this is the first time Harris is telling Americans the truth about her plans if she seizes power.