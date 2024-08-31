President Trump Publishes a Series of Posts on Kamala’s Illegal Immigration Record – These TRUTH Bombs Will Surely Drive the Left Nuts!

As The Gateway Pundit contributor Paul Ingrassia reported earlier…
It should be common knowledge that Kamala Harris has been serving as Joe Biden’s “border czar” for much of the past four years. In this role, she owns the disaster at the border more than any other Biden administration official, including the president himself.
Since taking office in January of 2021, more than ten million illegal aliens have unlawfully penetrated the US-Mexico border. These border crossers have brought untold amounts of illegal drugs, like fentanyl, and violent crime, including homicide, rape, and human trafficking, that have propelled the crime figures in virtually every major American city to the highest recorded rates ever.
Women and children have been disproportionately harmed by the Biden-Harris open border; stories like Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray – all young American women with years of life still to go, murdered in cold blood by an illegal who should never in a million years have been on this land – represent just the tragic tip of the iceberg.
As it stands, America already is well beyond overcapacity for illegal aliens. The ten-plus million that have crossed over during the Biden-Harris administration discount the millions more, anywhere between 2 and 10 million, that are labeled “gotaways,” by the federal government. These are people who do not appear on U.S. Border Patrol registrars, and otherwise evade detection.
Kamala Harris as border czar is responsible for these criminal and dangerous policies and owns the murders, overdoses, assaults, and billions of dollars in costs this catastrophe has cost this country.
On Saturday, President Trump published a series of posts on TRUTH Social that will clearly upset the radical left.
The open borders don’t upset today’s elites – but the brutally honest social media posts likely will.
With Kamala’s open borders, “No One Is Safe.”
“Meet your new neighbors – if Kamala wins”
“Kamala Harris pledged free healthcare for illegals – They’re coming to collect.”
These aren’t just pithy election posts. This is the actual reality in America today with Democrats in power. They all believe in open borders. They all believe illegal immigrants should have representation in Congress. California Democrats give them money to buy homes. And a majority of Democrats believe illegal aliens who are caught driving while drunk should not be deported.
Vote accordingly.