President Trump Publishes a Series of Posts on Kamala’s Illegal Immigration Record – These TRUTH Bombs Will Surely Drive the Left Nuts!

As The Gateway Pundit contributor Paul Ingrassia reported earlier…

It should be common knowledge that Kamala Harris has been serving as Joe Biden’s “border czar” for much of the past four years. In this role, she owns the disaster at the border more than any other Biden administration official, including the president himself.

Since taking office in January of 2021, more than ten million illegal aliens have unlawfully penetrated the US-Mexico border. These border crossers have brought untold amounts of illegal drugs, like fentanyl, and violent crime, including homicide, rape, and human trafficking, that have propelled the crime figures in virtually every major American city to the highest recorded rates ever.

Women and children have been disproportionately harmed by the Biden-Harris open border; stories like Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray – all young American women with years of life still to go, murdered in cold blood by an illegal who should never in a million years have been on this land – represent just the tragic tip of the iceberg.

As it stands, America already is well beyond overcapacity for illegal aliens. The ten-plus million that have crossed over during the Biden-Harris administration discount the millions more, anywhere between 2 and 10 million, that are labeled “gotaways,” by the federal government. These are people who do not appear on U.S. Border Patrol registrars, and otherwise evade detection.