Pregnant Woman Files Lawsuit Against Boar’s Head After Almost Losing Unborn Baby Due to Listeria-Tainted Deli Meat

A pregnant woman has filed a lawsuit against Boar’s Head after she purchased deli meat tainted with Listeria and almost lost her unborn child.

Ashley Solberg of Minnesota was 36 weeks pregnant when she bought and consumed sliced Boar’s Head ham and turkey from a Publix store in Hollywood, Florida, where she was vacationing.

“After consuming the contaminated deli meat, she developed a severe illness and was hospitalized. Thankfully, both mother and child survived the infection,” OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers said in a press release about the case.

OFT Law partner Brendan Flaherty has represented many pregnant women who Listeria infections have impacted.

“The impact of this bacteria on parents is devastating and frightening,” Flaherty said. “Often the pregnant woman has few, if any, symptoms, even as the bacteria works its way into the amniotic fluid, damaging or destroying the fetus. The human cost of this bacteria is so high that food manufacturers must take every possible measure to seek out and eliminate Listeria in production facilities.”

The current outbreak triggered by Boar’s Head Deli meat has caused at least 43 Listeria illnesses in 13 states since early June.

Over seven million pounds of the company’s meats produced in Virginia have since been recalled.

Solberg is seeking $75,000 in damages and any court costs.

A class-action lawsuit against Boar’s Head has also been filed this month in New York federal district court.