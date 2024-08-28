Policies of Kamala Harris Drive Evangelicals Toward Trump

Both parties have now had their conventions. The DNC Convention just concluded, but many are still unclear on just who Kamala Harris is and what her policy positions are.

Liz Peek, Contributor to The Hill, posed and then answered the question about the Democrat nominee, Vice President Harris, “Who is the real Kamala Harris? Bernie Sanders with lipstick”.

The visual is disturbing enough—one key question is how it will energize and drive the Evangelical vote in November.

Bridget VanMeans is the President of a Women’s Healthcare organization in St. Louis, Missouri who has become a powerful nationwide force. She made her stand clear and unequivocal.

When asked about her policy view on Kamala and Donald J. Trump, she shared, “Just when we thought there was no further that the nation could fall, relative to Evangelical & Pro-Life considerations from a Democratic Party presidential candidate…voila! Enter Ms. Kamala.”

The extremism of Kamala Harris is readily identifiable to Bridget who said Kamala is, “Arguably the party’s most outspoken extremist and activist for unfettered abortion on demand, Harris must surely remove any internal conflict about Trump, for Evangelicals, Catholics and all pro-lifers in the upcoming election.”

In Bridget’s view, the choice is clear for anyone who follows Pro-Life Values. “Having a candidate who is ghoulishly obsessed with the installation of abortion on demand in any circumstances across all 50 states makes the choice quick and easy.”

The animated excitement Kamala tries to project has a sinister side, “Her gleeful articulations of her extreme position on abortion is enough to make any God-fearing person’s blood run cold.”

Bishop Leon Benjamin of Coalition of Leaders United, based in Virginia has a similar view on Kamala. “Evangelicals cannot afford to sway from their core values of life and the institution of marriage. God’s Word is clear and concise on its stand when it comes to these values.”

Bishop Benjamin identified the state of affairs in America for people of faith, “Evangelicals are being persecuted for standing for values that President Trump is for and it is obvious that Kamala Harris is not for us because she is not for America First based upon her accomplishments in this current administration.”

There is a call to action Bishop Benjamin says with the choice between Vice President Harris and former President Trump, “If Evangelicals are to remain relevant, they must stand up, speak up and show up in the communities for which they are called to serve. Evangelicals must also unite in prayer which is the most powerful weapon in the world.”

Pastor Michael Edwards who leads Share Point Ministries had this view on the stark contrast between Harris and Trump, “Though Evangelicals are upset with the Republican platform changes on life they know that Harris will be much worse.

Especially with the announcement of desired changes to the Supreme Court. With a stacked court and a willing House (should they control it) they will carefully codify a federal allowance for abortion that will probably include funding.”

The optics on Kamala are clear in her choices according to Pastor Edwards, “She is the only candidate to personally visit an abortion site by visiting a Planned Parenthood clinic in 2024 in Minnesota.”

While a Senator Harris was an advocate of Government funded abortion, “In 2020 she co-sponsored a bill in the Senate that opposed the Hyde Amendment and would have funded abortion with federal funds.

In 2010 as California Attorney General, she refused to defend a constitutional amendment that made marriage between a man and woman.”

The anti-Christian stance of Harris is unmistakable according to Pastor Edwards, “In 2019 she co-sponsored the Do No Harm Act toward the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) of 1993 that would have required churches and faith organizations to provide abortion in their health care and not be able to discriminate against LBGTQ in hiring. These are just a few things that reveal how anti-Christian she actually is.”

Dr. Byron Foxx, Founder of Byron Foxx Evangelistic Association, was clear on the policy differences between the two candidates, “First I want to say that VP Harris is on my daily prayer list. Former President Trump is also in my prayers. I never endorse any candidates or officeholders; however, I do watch their actions.”

There are four prominent issues that are disconcerting for Christians concerning Kamala Harris:

As District Attorney, Harris officiated some of the nation’s “first same-sex marriage ceremonies” in 2004. That is a violation of scripture. God designed marriage between a man and a woman.

She was a co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act in 2019, which would have prevented all restrictions on abortion procedures.

Harris is a stout supporter of the Equality Act which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Finally, as a US Senator in 2019, she co-sponsored the Do No Harm Act which is in conflict with the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

In conclusion, Jesus isn’t running for office, so Christians always have to evaluate issues and choose most closely aligned with Bible.”

To ensure the clarity of the contrasting choice between the two candidates, Ms. VanMeans added, “Kamala’s complete lack of suitability or serious consideration instantly erases any hesitation about ANY of Trump’s potential dings in the armor.”

The sudden rise of Vice President Harris should remove any doubt from an Evangelicals decision, “frankly, being “boxed into” a choice for Trump by this “absolutely no way that any true person of faith could ever vote for her” Democratic candidate is a timely gift.”

Bridget VanMeans closed with, “In my opinion, a vote for Trump will be an easy, guilt-free pleasure on election day for every life-affirming person of faith.”