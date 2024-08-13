Planned Parenthood Set to Close Four Facilities in New York State, Pause Abortions at 20+ Weeks in Manhattan Facility

There will be fewer abortion facilities in New York State following a statement by the ghouls at Planned Parenthood.

The organization announced that due to “compounding financial and political challenges,” facilities in “Goshen, Amsterdam, Cobleskill, and Staten Island” will be shuttered.

There will also be a temporary pause to its “deep sedation pain management services” at the Manhattan Health Center, citing increased costs, thus pausing late-term abortions.

According to The City, the Manhattan Health Center “will no longer provide abortions at 20-plus weeks or ‘deep sedation” for patients seeking to be put under for the insertion of intrauterine devices for birth control and surgical abortions.”

Planned Parenthood’s press release bemoans not being about to kill babies at 20+ weeks:

The temporary pause to deep sedation services limits PPGNY’s ability to provide abortion at over 20+ weeks gestation at the Manhattan Health Center. Patients who need abortion later in pregnancy are among the most vulnerable among the communities we serve. We know many cannot afford the cost of procedural abortion, and we are heartbroken that PPGNY is unable at this time to absorb the cost of their sedation when provided by an outside anesthesia service. We are fully committed to resuming procedural abortion later in pregnancy in the near future. As a reproductive rights leader, PPGNY firmly believes patients deserve dignified, comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care. We will continue to urge policymakers to enhance regulatory requirements that will allow New York abortion providers to expand their services, including their ability to provide the full range of pain management options. Patients who require abortion later in pregnancy or express a need for deep sedation will be referred to one of our trusted medical partners. PPGNY is fortunate to be part of New York’s ecosystem of health care providers who are committed to delivering compassionate, dignified health care including abortion.

Planned Parenthood has come under renewed scrutiny after undercover footage from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) exposed employees discussing the sale of aborted fetal body parts with chilling nonchalance.

The footage reveals the gruesome and inhumane practices carried out by Planned Parenthood’s Houston branch.

The footage was recorded by David Daleiden and his team at CMP during a 2015 National Abortion Federation trade show and after an eight-year legal battle.

According to CMP, “This clinic aborted babies up to 6 months and sold them for experiments until the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson ended Planned Parenthood’s abortion practice in Texas on June 24th, 2022, saving countless lives.”

The footage captures not only the heartless discussions surrounding organ harvesting but also details on how they manipulate medical procedures to avoid violating federal partial-birth abortion laws while still profiting from fetal tissue sales.

According to the press release, the Texas branch described “delivering late-term fetuses intact and alive and mutilating the bodies afterwards to cover up violations of the federal partial-birth abortion law, in conversations about selling fetal body parts.”

You can watch the full undercover video here.