PURE EVIL: Newly Released Undercover Video Exposes Planned Parenthood Employees Joking and Laughing While Allegedly Admitting to Selling Aborted Baby Organs and Dismembered Parts

Newly released undercover footage from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) exposes Planned Parenthood employees discussing the sale of aborted fetal body parts with chilling nonchalance.

The footage reveals the gruesome and inhumane practices carried out by Planned Parenthood’s Houston branch.

The footage was recorded in 2015 by David Daleiden and his team at the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) during a 2015 National Abortion Federation trade show and has only recently been made public after an eight-year legal battle.

According to CMP, “This clinic aborted babies up to 6 months and sold them for experiments until the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson ended Planned Parenthood’s abortion practice in Texas on June 24th, 2022, saving countless lives.”

In the undercover video, Dr. Ann Schutt-Ainé, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, and Tram Nguyen, RN and Vice President of Abortion Access at Planned Parenthood Houston, are seen discussing the gruesome details of their procedures.

In one particularly harrowing exchange, Schutt-Ainé said, “You told me about the proposition, and so now every time I do a D&E [dilation and evacuation abortion], I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s some lungs, there’s some kidneys.’”

The footage also captures Nguyen laughing as she recalls a particularly gruesome instance where a fetus was dismembered during an abortion. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I have like a leg for you!’ I’m like, oh sh**, if other people were to hear me, they’d be like, you are f***ing evil,” said Nguyen.

The footage captures not only the heartless discussions surrounding organ harvesting but also details on how they manipulate medical procedures to avoid violating federal partial-birth abortion laws while still profiting from fetal tissue sales.

According to the press release, the Texas branch described “delivering late-term fetuses intact and alive and mutilating the bodies afterwards to cover up violations of the federal partial-birth abortion law, in conversations about selling fetal body parts.”

“A lot of it has to do with dilation of the mother’s cervix, the opening to the uterus. Because when you have good dilation, a cervix that’s either well-dilated and/or just softer and more pliable, then as you bring the fetus down, you can get more of it out before disarticulation occurs. Typically, it can take three or four “passes” of the forceps into the birth canal to get the fetus out,” said Schutt-Ainé.

Nguyen added, “There are some that are like, I need you to make one more pass, one more pass.”

More from Break Through with Jeanne Ives:

Nurse Tram, regretting a day when they were rushed during the killing of a sixteen-year-old girl’s baby, says, “We just had to hurry up, whereas other days it’s more intact, where it’s like maybe only like an arm that’s disarticulated [severed].” Jolly Nurse Tram—who has no business working in the medical field—mocks the aborted bodies of conjoined twins, saying with contorted hand gestures, “I was like it’s really cool though. There’s like three legs and like two spinal cords.” Then Tram jokes about her own evil: “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I have like a leg for you!’ I’m like, oh sh**, if other people were to hear me, they’d be like, you are f***ing evil.” In one of the most grotesque moments, Schutt-Aine unintentionally acknowledges that professional child-killers and their collaborators know their victims are humans: “I had a patient … like sometime in the past few months … she wanted footprint, and I had a resident with me that day, and I was like, you know what, I’m going to do this procedure because I’m going to try and do my best to get these feet out intact.” Such a thoughtful doctor. Schutt-Aine won’t take a chance on letting an inexperienced child-destroyer destroy a perfectly good foot or hand—body parts needed for prints of the thing that is definitely not a baby. In the middle of this obscene description of Schutt-Aine’s evil act, Nurse Tram interrupts smiling and pumping her fist in the air, shouting, “We did footprints!” Trending: JD Vance GOES OFF on CNN’s Brianna Keilar For Attacking His Military Service in an Effort to Defend Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor Lies (VIDEO) With Dr. Schutt-Aine guffawing, Tram shouted again like a demented cheerleader, “We did footprints and handprints, baby!”

According to CMP, “A few weeks after this conversation, in June 2015, CMP emailed Nguyen and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast VP of Research Melissa Farrell an undercover contract for $750 per fetal liver and $1,600 per pair of fetal liver and thymus. In unsealed emails produced in federal court, Nguyen forwarded the contract to PPGC’s Regional Medical & Surgical Services Director, Dyann Santos, writing, “FYI—we’re still trying to move forward with this,” to which Santos asked, “Do you want to do this?” and to which Nguyen replied, “Yes ma’am.””

For years, conservatives have decried the practices of Planned Parenthood, accusing the organization of profiting from the sale of aborted baby body parts. The release of this video provides undeniable evidence that these accusations were not just baseless claims but reflect a horrifying reality.

WATCH: (Viewer discretion is advised.)

You can watch the full undercover video here.