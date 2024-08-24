PASS THE SICK BAG: Washington Post Declares Philanderer Doug Emhoff a ‘Progressive Sex Symbol’

Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff is a “progressive sex symbol,” according to The Washington Post.

The Post has long had a reputation as one of the Democratic Party’s most influential media propagandists. Yet this latest headline on its website takes that impression to the next level.

According to opinion writer Catherine Rampell, Emhoff has earned the title of “progressive sexy symbol” because he is “secure enough with his own masculinity to sometimes prioritize his wife’s ambitions over his own.”

Rampell explains:

Move over, Ryan Gosling. The modern female fantasy is embodied by the man who might soon become our first First Gentleman. Emhoff appears to be a genuine mensch with an impressive career. He’s smitten with his wife and supports her ambitions, as is obvious from his convention speech and their sweet interactions on the campaign trail. But most important for this sexy sobriquet: Emhoff is secure enough with his own masculinity to sometimes prioritize his wife’s ambitions over his own. Emhoff was a corporate lawyer and partner at a prestigious national firm. He left the firm shortly before Kamala Harris’s inauguration as vice president in 2021 to avoid any appearance of conflicts of interest. He’s occasionally spoken about the difficulty of walking away from that career. … Whatever his previous marital drama, that makes him the working woman’s ideal partner today: He’s a high-achieving alpha, but isn’t threatened if his wife is, too. He loves his job, but he loves his wife more. He knows that “supporting” one’s family is about more than financial support, and that temporarily setting aside his own professional ego makes him no less of a man. In fact, it demonstrates the opposite. As Emhoff once told a South Korean newspaper: “Lifting women up so that they can carry out important roles is a very manly thing.”

Someone pass the sick bag!

What makes this slobbering profile even the more preposterous is that Emhoff is far from the paragon of decency that is portrayed.

In fact, it recently emerged that Emhoff cheated on his first wife with his nanny, who consequently got pregnant from their relationship. The affair eventually led to him divorcing his wife, from which he went on to meet Kamala Harris.

