PA Governor Josh Shapiro Panders to Democrats and Their Jew-Hating Far-Left Base – Downplays His Time as IDF Volunteer After College

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) abruptly canceled a weekend fundraising trip to the Hamptons on Long Island, New York this past weekend. A statement issued Thursday by Shapiro’s office on the cancellation cryptically said, “His schedule has changed.”

The move comes as Kamala Harris comes closer to announcing her pick for a vice presidential running mate on the Democratic Party ticket. Harris’ campaign announced last week that she and her veep pick would barnstorm seven swing states next week starting Tuesday in Philadelphia, provoking early speculation the she was leaning towards Shapiro.

This has forced Shapiro to do some house cleaning before a possible announcement this week that he will Kamala’s running mate.

Sadly, part of his attempt to rewrite his story includes his Jewish heritage. Shapiro is like many Democrats these days, his faith and family are no longer central his human experience.

This weekend Shapiro was forced to defend his stance on Israel after an op-ed he wrote more than three decades ago resurfaced. Shapiro wrote that he was an Israeli army volunteer and disparaged Palestinians.

FOX News reported: