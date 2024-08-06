PA Governor Josh Shapiro Panders to Democrats and Their Jew-Hating Far-Left Base – Downplays His Time as IDF Volunteer After College

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) abruptly canceled a weekend fundraising trip to the Hamptons on Long Island, New York this past weekend. A statement issued Thursday by Shapiro’s office on the cancellation cryptically said, “His schedule has changed.”
The move comes as Kamala Harris comes closer to announcing her pick for a vice presidential running mate on the Democratic Party ticket. Harris’ campaign announced last week that she and her veep pick would barnstorm seven swing states next week starting Tuesday in Philadelphia, provoking early speculation the she was leaning towards Shapiro.
This has forced Shapiro to do some house cleaning before a possible announcement this week that he will Kamala’s running mate.
Sadly, part of his attempt to rewrite his story includes his Jewish heritage. Shapiro is like many Democrats these days, his faith and family are no longer central his human experience.
This weekend Shapiro was forced to defend his stance on Israel after an op-ed he wrote more than three decades ago resurfaced. Shapiro wrote that he was an Israeli army volunteer and disparaged Palestinians.
FOX News reported:
“Since he wrote this piece as a 20-year-old student, Gov. Shapiro has built close, meaningful, informative relationships with many Muslim-American, Arab-American, Palestinian Christian, and Jewish community leaders all across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro’s spokesman Manuel Bonder told Fox News Digital in a statement.
“The Governor greatly values their perspectives and the experiences he has learned from over the years – and as a result, as with many issues, his views on the Middle East have evolved into the position he holds today,” Bonder continued.
The Philadelphia Inquirer uncovered the essay that Shapiro wrote for the Campus Times, the student newspaper of the University of Rochester, from which Shapiro graduated in 1995. In the article, Shapiro stressed his view that “Palestinians will not peacefully coexist,” because “they do not have the capabilities to establish their own homelands and make it successful even with the aid of Israel and the United States.”