Kamala Harris Campaign Sets Battleground States Blitz With Vice Presidential Pick for Next Week

by

Kamala Harris and her vice presidential pick will hit seven battleground states next week starting next Tuesday, the Harris campaign announced.

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, screen image via C-SPAN, July 30, 2024.

Tuesday night the Democratic Party announced Harris was the only candidate to meet the threshold to replace Joe Biden. Harris will be named the party’s presidential nominee in a virtual meeting that starts Thursday and ends Monday.

Harris told reporters earlier in the day as she headed for a rally in Atlanta that she had not yet decided on a pick:

The Harris-veep pick campaign will kick off on Tuesday with a rally in Philadelphia, giving rise to speculation the nod will go to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro which the campaign denied–for now.

Stops will then be held somewhere in “western Wisconsin”, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Politico reported on the campaign swing (excerpt):

Harris’ decision to kick off her tour in the biggest city in Pennsylvania is sure to set off speculation about her vice presidential pick. One of the top contenders being vetted by Harris’ team is Josh Shapiro, the governor of the swing state.

If Harris chooses Shapiro as her running mate, Philadelphia would make an obvious place to roll out the news, given that he hails from the area’s suburbs. But it’s also a diverse, vote-rich city that every presidential nominee must tend to thanks to the state’s 19 electoral votes, and it’s possible Harris’ plans don’t signal anything beyond that.

A Harris campaign aide cautioned against reading too much into the first city chosen for the tour.

…Harris is planning to interview potential vice presidential nominees in the upcoming days, said people familiar with the vetting process and granted anonymity to speak freely. Other names in the mix include Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Reuters reporter Jeff Mason reported last week that Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder is vetting potential vice presidential picks for Harris.

A Morning Consult poll of battleground states released Tuesday shows the race with President Trump tightening, but with questionable numbers (Harris up eleven in Michigan?)

At her Atlanta rally, perhaps forgetting how the Trump-Biden debate turned out after a cocky Biden demanded Trump “make my day” and debate him, Harris issued a ‘”say it to my face” debate challenge to Trump:

