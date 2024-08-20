OH PLEASE… Hillary Clinton Claims Kamala Harris Will ‘Fight to Lower Costs for Hard-Working Families’ (VIDEO)

Sheeee’s baaaaack…

Hillary Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention tonight in full support of Kamala Harris. Like every other Democrat, Hillary talked about Harris as if she isn’t part of the horrible administration that has been running the country for over three years.

Hillary even had the audacity to suggest that Kamala Harris will fight to lower costs for working families. She didn’t explain how, nor did she acknowledge that Harris is part of the reason that we are currently struggling with such high prices.

As usual, lying comes very easily to Hillary Clinton. Watch:

Hillary Clinton: "She will fight to lower costs for hard-working families!" pic.twitter.com/ygaL18sGo7 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 20, 2024

Hillary seemed to like it when the crowd stating chanting to lock Trump up. Remember when Democrats told us this type of talk was offensive?

Hillary Clinton smirks as the crowd cheers to lock Donald Trump up. pic.twitter.com/Eu4gHom5q5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton destroyed her laptop while she was under investigation. She should be prosecuted today. pic.twitter.com/zbeN9QCR8E — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 20, 2024

Hillary: "Kamala carries with her the hopes of every child she protected." Also Hillary: She will legalize abortion nationwide! pic.twitter.com/eNbr4Tu9fs — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 20, 2024

Hillary Clinton 's message to the DNC: The Democratic Party is all about "Freedom." No, seriously. The Democratic Party is the party of censorship. The party of political prosecutions. The party of persecuting its opponents. The party of corruption. The party of high taxes.… pic.twitter.com/D2T0UNACJy — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2024

It had to just kill Hillary to give this speech. She will always be remembered for losing to Trump in 2016.