OH PLEASE… Hillary Clinton Claims Kamala Harris Will ‘Fight to Lower Costs for Hard-Working Families’ (VIDEO)

by

Sheeee’s baaaaack…

Hillary Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention tonight in full support of Kamala Harris. Like every other Democrat, Hillary talked about Harris as if she isn’t part of the horrible administration that has been running the country for over three years.

Hillary even had the audacity to suggest that Kamala Harris will fight to lower costs for working families. She didn’t explain how, nor did she acknowledge that Harris is part of the reason that we are currently struggling with such high prices.

As usual, lying comes very easily to Hillary Clinton. Watch:

Hillary seemed to like it when the crowd stating chanting to lock Trump up. Remember when Democrats told us this type of talk was offensive?

It had to just kill Hillary to give this speech. She will always be remembered for losing to Trump in 2016.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 