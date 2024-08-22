Oath Keepers Attorney Kellye SoRelle Pleads Guilty to J6 ‘Crimes’ – Here’s the Real Story Behind Her Horrific Suffering and How the Biden Regime Locked Her Up in a Psych Ward to Prevent Her from Talking

On Wednesday, Kellye SoRelle, the former attorney for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, pleaded guilty to charges related to the January 6, protests and riot.

The Associated Press reported the news – but sadly, it was another typical disgusting AP propaganda piece filled with lies and half-truths.

SoRelle pleaded guilty to two crimes – one felony and one misdemeanor.

The alleged felony she committed was that SoRelle the vague accusation that she obstructed justice – a complete lie.

The misdemeanor was for standing outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Standing outside the US Capitol was deemed a crime by the Biden regime—these are the same people who are running on “freedom” and “democracy” this year.

What the AP report did not tell you was that the government put Kellye SoRelle through complete hell for over three years since the January 6 Pelosi Insurrection.

And what they don’t tell you is that the demons in the Biden regime even jailed the ATTORNEYS for the J6ers!

The AP reported that SoRelle “reported to” a federal Bureau of Prisons facility for treatment after medical “experts” found her mentally incompetent to stand trial.

They’re not going to tell you what really happened – Here is the rest of the story.

The FBI arrested Attorney Kellye SoRelle in September 2022.

The Gateway Pundit confirmed in our earlier reporting that the arrest was made days after she secretly told attorneys for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes that she would testify in his defense. The DOJ then quickly moved in and charged SoRelle with their made-up crimes.

SoRelle was charged with the typical list of non-crimes that they throw at every January 6 protester.

Kellye SoRelle was originally charged with:

** Conspiring to obstruct official proceedings (something leftists do on a regular basis inside US Capitol)

** Obstruction of an official proceeding

** Entering restricted ground

** Obstruction of Justice

The indictment was signed by corrupt and soulless FBI Attorney Matthew Graves — the same thug who dropped charges against Colbert’s crew for entering the US Capitol unlawfully and harassing and threatening GOP lawmakers.

Kellye SoRelle DID NOT enter the US Capitol — Did NOT interfere with proceedings — And DID NOT obstruct the proceeding.

SoRelle was outside the US Capitol and was one of tens of thousands of protesters who did not know that Ray Epps and others had ripped down the warning signs around the Capitol before any protesters arrived there that day.

The FBI arrested Kellye SoRelle because she was going to testify that the Oath Keepers had no conspriracy to take over the US Capitol without weapons on January 6.

This was the entire case the FBI and Biden regime had planned for the Oath Keepers. The FBI spent millions of dollars plotting, planning, and installing operatives into the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups before January 6. They NEEDED the charges to stick to the Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in order to then go after President Trump.

The FBI and DOJ used a meeting Kellye attended with Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder and president, the night before the January 6 protests in their case against SoRelle.

The Gateway Pundit interviewed Stewart Rhodes about this meeting back in June 2022.



Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio, Bianca Gracia, the co-founder and president of Latinos for Trump Organization, attorney Kellye Sorelle, and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on January 5, 2021, in a Washington DC parking garage.

According to Rhodes, the FBI knows this January 5th meeting lasted only a few seconds, and Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio only shook hands and stood back as SoRelle discussed security at two planned rallies the next day where the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys were asked to provide security.

Stewart Rhodes told The Gateway Pundit back in June 2022:

I just said, hey, I’m Stewart Rhodes with Oath Keepers. I shook his hand. He just got out of jail, right? And I said, “Nice to meet you.” He said, “Pleasure is mine.” And then I walked away and I gave Kellye Sorelle her privacy to have an attorney-client privilege conversation with her legal clients because Enrique is also part of Latinos for Trump leadership. And Bianca Gracia, the other founder, me and the other Oath Keeper… We’re not part of the conversation whatsoever. And all we did is watch for Kellye, for security. And that’s it. So they won’t show that because it shows it was not a meeting between Enrique Tarrio and me. It was a meeting between Bianca and their legal counsel… That’s one example of the big lie is they’re trying to manufacture a plot that does not exist. Right. No coordination between me and Enrique about January 6 whatsoever.

The FBI knew the meeting with Rhodes, Tarrio, and Kellye SoRelle had nothing to do with a plot to take the US Capitol. The FBI lied to the American people about this short meeting.

In September the Biden regime arrested SoRelle in order to keep her quiet.

Here is a full copy of the indictment of Attorney Kellye SoRelle.

Biden Regime Indictment of … by Jim Hoft

But what happened next to Kellye SoRelle was even more disgusting and wicked.

In December 2023 Stewart Rhodes called The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft from prison after his trial and sentencing to 18 years in prison on made-up crimes.

Stewart Rhodes told us the disturbing news of what the government had done to his former attorney, Kellye SoRelle.

The Biden regime sent Oath Keepers Attorney Kellye SoRelle to a mental hospital to keep her quiet.

Stewart Rhodes: Kellye SoRelle, the attorney for Oath Keepers. She sat with them (Liz Cheney’s J6 Committee), I believe, six different times for hours and hours and talked to them. Jim Hoft: What is her predicament now? Stewart Rhodes: She’s been put in a mental institution run by the BoP (Bureau of Prisons)… Sadly, she’s been placed in a Bop mental facility. She’s been ruled incompetent to stand trial. Jim Hoft: Oh my God! Stewart Rhodes: Like in the Soviet Union. They put you on trial. They put you in a mental institution. That’s where we are now. Jim Hoft: I’m so sorry to hear that.

This is how the Biden regime is targeting and torturing innocent Americans.

The Gateway Pundit interviewed Kellye several times since January 6, 2021. She never appeared to have any mental or emotional challenges.

on Wednesday Kellye pleaded guilty to two bogus charges. She has been held in prison for nearly two years. She could face another 10 years for her “crimes.”

This is how our justice system operates today. And the AP hid this from you. Never forget that.