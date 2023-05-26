Gateway Pundit Exclusive: Stewart Rhodes Responds to Insensitive Comments by Matt Gaetz in First Interview Since Sentencing – “Everything I Did was Honorable – He Needs to Fix That” – AUDIO

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced on Thursday to 18 years in prison.

Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years by far-left Obama-appointed US District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday morning who then lectured him on what a danger he was to society.

Mehta sentenced Stewart Rhodes to 18 years. Rhodes is currently 57. If the this unconstitutional conviction stands, Rhodes will be 75 when he is released.

In late November 2022, Washington DC jurors reached a guilty verdict of garbage “seditious conspiracy” charges against Stewart Rhodes in the Oath Keepers Trial.

The DC jury found EVERY SINGLE Trump supporter guilty in their disgusting and unconstitutional criminal proceedings against honest Americans who were caught up in the violence on January 6.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes NEVER went inside the US Capitol. He never instructed anyone to go inside the US Capitol. He was unarmed as were all of his Oath Keepers associates that day. There was no plan to enter the US Capitol. There was no scheme to take over the government with their bare hands. The prosecution was a sham. The jury was a pool of DC Communists and unhinged left-wing activists who see themselves as victims.

The Oath Keepers were in DC in January 2021 to offer security for the several rallies planned by Trump supporters on January 5th and 6th. The Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have worked security at dozens of events by conservatives, patriots, Christian groups, and Trump supporters, to protect them from organized Antifa violence. Democrats hated them for this.

** Please donate to Stewart Rhode’s new GiveSendGo account here.

As reported earlier, conservatives were taken back on Thursday night after Rep. Matt Gaetz told a Twitter Space gathering that he was not “particularly aggrieved” after Oath Keepers founder and President Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for alleged seditious conspiracy and “terrorism” on January 6, 2021.

Rep. Matt Gaetz said, “He stood before a jury. They had every Constitutional privilege afforded defendants. They were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and if they were trying seriously to overthrow the government, 1.) they’re idiots. 2.) They had no chance, and 3.) they probably deserve some punishment. I thought that the sentences would be less than they were, so I was a bit surprised by the duration but I wasn’t particularly aggrieved by them.”

On Friday, The Gateway Pundit spoke with Stewart Rhodes in his first interview since sentencing. We covered numerous topics

Here is what Stewart Rhodes had to say when he heard about Rep. Gaetz’s comments.

On comments by Matt Gaetz

Stewart’s first reaction was to bring up a prior comment by Gaetz, who was curious as to why Stewart had not yet been indicted following the Jan. 6 protests. Stewart was indicted on January 12, 2022, over a year after the January 6 protests.

“I think he’s probably got egg on his face now [Matt Gaetz] because obviously, turns out I was not a Fed,” said Stewart.

“It took them a year to cook up their fake evidence against me, coerced confessions and threatened people. A year in prison to coerce your plea bargains. It took them a long time to finally get around to indicting me because I didn’t go inside.”

“So now I think he has egg on his face. Now he wants to minimize that by saying, well, these people probably weren’t guilty. We are innocent. We are only guilty like I said in my sentencing statement, I’m only guilty, like President Trump, of opposing those who are destroying our country.”

“And I have been opposing them by free speech for 15 years now since our Oath Keepers. That’s what I’ve done. And everything I’ve done has been honorable. And everything that the Oath Keepers has done has been honorable.”

Stewart added, “I’m not sure why he said that, but he needs to take a good hard look at where we are and what has been done to, not just us, but other people. What’s going to be done – to stop the insurrection against the entire MAGA movement? To call us all insurrectionists, all racists, all fascists, all of us anti-democratic. When they say democracy, we are not a democracy, we’re a constitutional public. But what they really mean is our power. So when Biden says they are a threat to democracy, what it really means is they are a threat to our power.”

He added, “Matt Gates, he needs to either retract and fix that.”

Stewart also mentioned during our discussion that The New York Times hired an informant to infiltrate the Oath Keepers.

Rhodes said, “We did have an informant high in our ranks. I’m still under a gag order by the court. I can’t tell you who it was. This person was hired by The New York Times… So there was one, but it wasn’t me.”

** Please donate to Stewart Rhode’s new GiveSendGo account here.

Stewart Rhodes added this about Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

“Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, of course, already had targets on our backs because we were the two national organizations around the country that were defending people successfully against Antifa.”

Stewart Rhodes: “We defended thousands of events throughout the Trump administration, all over the country, and that’s not an exaggeration – everywhere. And in the summer of 2020, for example, we were defending Shelley Luther’s hair salon. Antifa had threatened to burn it to the ground. She had become notorious in their eyes for refusing to shut down during COVID. … We stood up on her rooftop with rifles to protect her hair salon, and she was very grateful… That’s why they hate us, the left hates both groups. Of course, when January 6 happened they immediately seized on the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys and made us poster children for January 6 because they loathed and hated us. And they want to use us to make January 6 look even worse. This is a reality. We’ve always had a target on our back. So, I expected this and this is why it was stupid for our guys to go in (the Capitol) because it put our heads on a platter and they understand that. They know they made that mistake.

This was an explosive video that is sure to make headlines.

Watch part 1 of our interview with Stewart Rhodes below: