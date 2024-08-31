New York County Makes First Arrest Under New Mask Ban

Nassau County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Long Island man under a newly enacted mask ban.

Earlier this month, Nassau County Republicans passed a landmark bill banning face masks in public spaces, citing public safety and the need to combat crime during protests.

The legislation, dubbed the Mask Transparency Act, received overwhelming support with a 12-0 vote, as seven Democrats abstained from the process.

This legislation establishes a misdemeanor offense for mask-wearing in public, punishable by hefty fines and potential jail time.

Exceptions are made for religious and health reasons, but the overarching goal is clear: to enhance public safety by ensuring that individuals cannot conceal their identities.

Presiding Officer Howard Kopel emphasized the necessity of the bill in light of rising antisemitic incidents linked to masked individuals since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman expressed his intention to sign the bill, asserting that “people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public,” except for those with valid medical or religious reasons.

Penalties for wearing masks illegally include up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Omar Ramirez Castillo was taken into custody on Sunday for wearing a ski mask in public, marking the first enforcement of the law.

The arrest occurred after police responded to reports of suspicious behavior in the area.

Castillo, who was dressed in all-black clothing and a ski mask, was found carrying a 14-inch knife concealed in his waistband, Long Island Press reported.

Authorities charged him with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, and violation of the newly minted Mask Transparency Act.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman praised the arrest as a “success” for the new law.

“Our police officers were able to use the mask ban legislation as well as other factors to stop and interrogate an individual who was carrying a weapon with the intent to engage in a robbery,” Blakeman said in a press release.

“Passing this law gave police another tool to stop this dangerous criminal.”