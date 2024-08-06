Nassau County, NY Passes Bill Making Face Masks Illegal in Public Spaces — Mask Activists Forcefully Removed During Meeting

Nassau County Republicans have passed a landmark bill banning face masks in public spaces, citing public safety and the need to combat crime during protests.

The legislation, dubbed the Mask Transparency Act, received overwhelming support with a 12-0 vote, as seven Democrats abstained from the process, the Gothamist reported.

This legislation establishes a misdemeanor offense for mask-wearing in public, punishable by hefty fines and potential jail time. Exceptions are made for religious and health reasons, but the overarching goal is clear: to enhance public safety by ensuring that individuals cannot conceal their identities.

Presiding Officer Howard Kopel emphasized the necessity of the bill in light of rising antisemitic incidents linked to masked individuals since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman expressed his intention to sign the bill, asserting that “people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public,” except for those with valid medical or religious reasons.

Despite pushback from leftists who label the bill as a “culture war” tactic aimed at silencing pro-Hamas demonstrators, proponents argue that the law is necessary to protect communities from masked criminal activity.

Penalties for wearing masks illegally include up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The debate escalated during the legislative meeting, resulting in police intervention as activists opposing the bill were forcibly removed. A woman was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration for allegedly causing a disturbance at the meeting.

WATCH: