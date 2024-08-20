New Secret Service Docs Show Shocking Lodging Costs For Agents on Travel with ‘Party Boy’ Doug Emhoff as Trump Was Repeatedly Denied Requests For Additional Security

New Secret Service documents show shocking lodging costs for agents on travel with Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The Oversight Project obtained Secret Service documents revealing the lodging costs and abuse by Kamala Harris and ‘Party Boy’ Doug Emhoff, including $756,000 for a trip to Hawaii.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service repeatedly rebuffed requests from President Trump for additional resources.

“Citing resource issues, the Biden Admin set the stage for an assassin to shoot President Trump,” the Oversight Project said.

The Secret Service spent almost $9,500 in lodging alone so Doug Emhoff could go to the 2023 College Football National Championship game.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff jet-set to Hawaii on the one-year anniversary of the Kabul bombing that killed 13 US Servicemembers.

Taxpayers paid over $756,000 for Secret Service lodging in Hawaii for Kamala and Doug Emhoff.

Secret Service lodging cost taxpayers $56,000 so Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff could watch a rocket launch.

From November 20-22, 2022 the Secret Service paid almost $8,500 for lodging in the Philippines while protecting Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff while they visited a fishing village.

Mid-October, 2022, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff went to a swanky Los Angeles fundraising event. Cost to you, the taxpayer? Over $111,000.

February 19, 2021: Kamala Harris had been in office for less than a month and she was already back home in Los Angeles. USSS price tag for this visit? Almost $100,000 for lodging and porta pottys.

Right before and after the 2022 Midterms, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff went back to Los Angeles for political events. USSS price tag? $140,000, mostly for lodging.

March 2021, Kamala and Doug went to Las Vegas for photo-ops and then back home to Los Angeles. USSS price tag? Over $55,000 in lodging and logistics.

It cost the Secret Service over $210,000 for agents to stay in hotels in Los Angeles while the Second Family celebrated Thanksgiving in 2022.

The Second Family rung in the 2023 New Year back home in Los Angeles. USSS lodging price tag? Almost $180,000.

Kamala and Doug went to Los Angeles in early December 2022 to swear in Mayor of LA Karen Bass. The photo-op cost the taxpayers over $107,000 in lodging and porta pottys.

An August 2022 fundraising trip to Los Angeles for the Second Family cost the taxpayers almost $110,000 in Secret Service lodging and logistical expenses.

More on this story to come.

