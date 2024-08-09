New Rasmussen Poll Shows Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris by Five Points

Donald Trump is leading Kamala Harris by five points, 49 to 44, according to new polling from Rasmussen Reports.

Polling has been all over the place for a couple of weeks now, suggesting that the historic Democrat switcheroo between Biden and Harris has not completely settled in for many people across the country, although Rasmussen has been fairly consistent.

At this point, all polling should probably be taken with a grain of salt.

Newsmax has details:

Rasmussen Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 5 Points Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris 49-44% nationally in the 2024 presidential race, according to a new Rasmussen poll released Thursday. Other candidates drew 4% and 3% said they were undecided. The survey of 1,794 likely voters was conducted on Aug. 1 and 4-7. It has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points. The poll comes two days after Harris tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate to take on Trump and his No. 2, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. The two vice presidential candidates will also get a chance to square off in almost real time as Walz is traveling this week with Harris to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada, while Vance will follow an overlapping itinerary to offer his own counterprograming in some places.

John Nolte of Breitbart News makes a great point about this latest round of polling:

The latest polls do not take into account the revelations about Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz’s (MN) questionable service record. Veterans who served in the Minnesota National Guard with Walz are making credible allegations of stolen valor against the Democrat Minnesota governor. Walz has repeatedly claimed he went to “war.” He didn’t. When his unit was warned about being called up to Iraq, Walz suddenly decided to retire and run for Congress. On Wednesday, the Minnesota National Guard also confirmed Walz’s official bio inflated his rank.

Polls towards the end of next week should reflect the new revelations about Tim Walz and his stolen valor. It’ll be fascinating to see what kind of effect he has on Harris’s campaign.