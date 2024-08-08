A NEW LOW! Tim Walz Lies About His Rank in 2009 Farewell Message to Soldiers Deploying to Iraq, Claims He is a “Retired Command Sergeant Major” #StolenValor

A new low!

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Immediately after Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

And the videos keep coming!

Walz never deployed. He abandoned his battalion after they were deployed to Iraq so he could run for Congress.

Stolen valor Tim Walz lied about his rank in a 2009 farewell message to soldiers actually deploying to Iraq.

In the 2009 video, Walz falsely claims he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major” as he sends a farewell message to soldiers deploying.

Walz was a sitting Congressman in 2009 lying about his rank. He should be charged.

WATCH:

2009. Congressman Tim Walz sends a farewell message to some soldiers actually deploying to Iraq. In the message, Walz claims that he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major.” Lying about one’s rank in a farewell message to soldiers deploying is about as dishonorable as it gets. pic.twitter.com/f7AIqPK8ky — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 8, 2024

Walz’s stolen valor scandal is only getting worse and he refuses to answer questions from the press.

He literally ran away from reporters shouting questions about his stolen valor scandal.

“Governor! Your response to allegations of stolen valor?” a reporter shouted to Tim Walz.

Walz ignored the reporter so the reporter shouted again: “Governor! Your response to allegations of stolen valor?”

Kamala Harris did not engage with the press.

Walz literally ran away.

WATCH:

REPORTER: Your response to allegation of stolen valor? WALZ: *ignores* REPORTER: Your response to allegation of stolen valor!? WALZ: *runs away* pic.twitter.com/el3sPGDYuM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2024

On Wednesday evening, a 2007 video of Tim Walz falsely claiming he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom surfaced.

“I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time,” Tim Walz said in 2007 on CSPAN.

WATCH: