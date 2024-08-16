NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Fire, Rips Biden-Harris Regime: “We’re Suffering Because of Bad Policy” (Video)

In March, North Carolina’s conservative Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson won the Republican primary to run for governor of the state.

Robinson is a true grassroots candidate who shot to fame for his vocal defense of conservative values and is continuously attacked by the radical left.

During President Donald Trump’s visit to Ashville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Robinson fired up the crowd and delivered devasting commentary on the Biden-Harris regime and the dangers facing our country if they are left in power.

Mark Robinson: Folks, I don’t have to stand here and tell you what we’re up against. I had a conversation with a young lady the other day who told me, she said, “I’m voting for you because I like you.”

But then she said, “I’m also voting for Kamala Harris.”

I explained to her about a simple word, and that word is this: policy. You see, she thought President Trump is brash and a braggadocio, and I said, “Hey, hold on a second. We’re talking about a man who is willing to sacrifice everything for the nation that he loves.” But I told her this, “I said, I want you to look at the results that he got in 2016.”

I said, “Look at that dollar and 45-cent a gallon gas. Look at those full grocery shelves with low prices. Look at the fact that our enemy stood down and cowered when he was in office.”

By the time I finished that conversation, I had changed her mind because she understood that it is the policies that this man supports, that I support, that they should be voting for. The economy under Donald Trump was firing on all cylinders. This nation was energy independent, and this nation wanted for nothing.

Now, under Joe Biden, we see the country suffering. We see gas prices at an all-time high, grocery prices at an all-time high, inflation through the roof. We’re suffering because of bad policy.

We need to get the good times back. How do we get the good times back? We reelect President Donald Trump to fix this economy, fix this border, and fix this nation, and make this nation great again.

Folks, it does not stop there. North Carolina has had a great comeback story from being deeply in debt to the federal government to now having a $5 billion surplus and being the number one business destination, two years running, and now being the number two business destination.

Here it is. We need someone in this state that is going to stand up for everybody in this state, that’s going to stand up for the working people in this state, and build an economy that spans from Murphy to Manio, where everybody has a decent shake at making a great living and a great future.

We have got to stop the weaponization of our government. It is dangerous.

My wife and I have felt the sting of it. My wife ran a successful business for almost 10 years. It wasn’t until some folks inside of that business who don’t like me found out who I was. Then the games began. The harassment began. Now, we find out that my opponent’s wife is deeply embedded into the very agency that holds sway over my wife’s business.

You see what we see here with the weaponization of government? It does not jive with being able to have a good economy. Why? Because people should be able to work and earn a living and run a business without fear of reprisal from their own government. It’s bad at the state level for me and you, and it is bad at the federal level when we see it done against someone like President Trump.

Folks, we have got to stand up as Republicans and understand that the principles that we put inside of our policies yield the desired result that is good for every man, woman, and child in this nation and in this state.

That’s why for the next 90 days, we have got to work like the Dickens, talk like the Dickens, get out and beat on doors, and go out and tell the good news that the Republican Party is the party that will make North Carolina great again, make America great again, and lead us back to a place of prosperity.

Let’s get out there and win, and let’s have a red wave in November because we want to save this nation and take it back to its greatest. God bless you, God bless North Carolina, and God bless the United States of America.