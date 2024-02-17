North Carolina RINOs Attack Conservative Lt. Governor Mark Robinson for Defending Women’s Bathrooms

Mark Robinson is the Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina who is currently running for governor in the state. Robinson is a genuine, conservative Republican who shot to fame several years ago when he passionately defended the rights of law abiding gun owners at a city council meeting.

In recent comments, Robinson made it clear that he wants to defend women and girls when it comes to restrooms. He does not want men in the bathroom with your wife, mother, or daughter.

For this, RINO Republicans in North Carolina are coming after him.

The Federalist reports:

North Carolina Republicans Attack Republican Lt. Governor For Defending Women’s Bathrooms For vowing to defend women in North Carolina from men who infiltrate female-designated spaces, something a majority of voters support, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was criticized by two Republican gubernatorial candidates in his state. Robinson is also campaigning for governor. Robinson told attendees at a campaign event in the beginning of February that he is committed to keeping men out of women’s sports and bathrooms… The 55-year-old Republican said his commitment to “defend women in this state” extends to protecting their bathrooms from anyone of the opposite sex who tries to use them. “That means if you’re a man on Friday night and all of the sudden on Saturday, you feel like a woman and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the mall, you will be arrested — or whatever we got to do to you,” Robinson said. His pledge was met with a round of cheers… With the help of NBC News, which was happy to amplify complaints against the lieutenant governor, North Carolina gubernatorial candidates state Treasurer Dale Folwell and attorney Bill Graham accused Robinson of hampering the GOP’s chances. Robinson is leading both in the primary, according to polling in the race. “Mark Robinson is history’s latest example of someone rising to power through hate,” Folwell told NBC. “If he really cared about NC or the Republican Party, he would resign now.”

Robinson is currently way ahead of other Republicans.

2024 North Carolina Governor —Republican Primary: Mark Robinson 53% (+40)

Bill Graham 13%

Dale Folwell 7%

Andy Wells 3%

Undecided 27% .@EastCarolina, 492 LV, 2/9-12https://t.co/IDDKaCbqWE pic.twitter.com/omRD1jdT6V — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 16, 2024

Robinson is a true conservative and it looks like the people of North Carolina know it.