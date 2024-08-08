NASA Astronauts Stranded on International Space Station May Not Return For EIGHT MONTHS – Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the Rescue?

Two U.S. astronauts currently stranded in space after their Boeing spacecraft encountered “serious problems” may be stuck up there a while longer.

NASA scientists are currently working on a contingency plan to bring Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams back from what was intended as an eight-day mission to the International Space Station.

However, NASA officials are now warning the process could take as long as eight months. The two astronauts could be brought back on a flight run by SpaceX, one of the many companies owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

BREAKING : The two NASA astronauts who have been stranded on the ISS since June due to Boeing Starliner issues may not return until Feb. 2025, says NASA They were only supposed to be there for less than a week pic.twitter.com/F7Z20r4L43 — Latest in space (@latestinspace) August 7, 2024

Semafor reports:

Semafor reports:

The news will come as a further embarrassment to Boeing, which has suffered a torrid few months that have negatively affected the company’s reputation as one of the world’s premier aircraft manufacturers.

Your friendly reminder that there’s two astronauts just hanging out on the ISS It’s been 54 days since they were supposed to come home pic.twitter.com/pAZqKxoVcy — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 7, 2024

Back in June, the company pleaded guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge related to two separate crashes by its 737 Max planes that killed 346 passengers and crew.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Boeing agreed to pay a criminal fine of $236.6 million.