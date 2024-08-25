Nancy Pelosi on Winning Back Congress to Stop Trump and Help Kamala Harris Become President Next January 6: “We’re Very Discreet, Reptilian, Cold Blooded” (Video)

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke with PBS this past week at the Democratic National Convention about her goal to flip the House back to Democrat control in this year’s elections to stop Donald Trump and help Kamala Harris become president next year.

The 84-year-old Pelosi’s choice of words to describe herself in the interview is going viral: “We’re very discreet reptilian, cold blooded.”

In the interview, Pelosi echoed comments by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) earlier this year about the importance of controlling the House on January 6, 2025 to stop Donald Trump from becoming president again when the Electoral College votes are counted by Congress to determine the new president. Raskin spoke about invoking the 14th Amendment to declare Trump an insurrectionist and deny him the presidency even if he won the Electoral College.

Pelosi: “I’m, I’m looking for a trifecta. I’m looking to win the White House, Chuck to be the majority leader. Hakeem Jeffries to be the Speaker of the House. It must happen that way. And this, think of January 6th if I didn’t have the gavel. Hakeem must have the gavel that day. Kamala will be the vice president, but we fully intend to win the White House.”

Context for the ‘reptilian’ comment:

Pelosi: “I made a prediction today to Al Hunt, that would be. He said maybe you can win 5. I said, I want 10. He said, Is that your prediction? I said, I want 10 at least. We want 31 when we won and win. Now remember, in the last election they said we were going to lose 30 or 40 seats. What? I, they didn’t know what they were talking about. We would, we know our, we’re different from the president. We’re very discreet. Reptilian. Cold blooded. These are the races we have to win. Others are winning the whole country. 10.”

On Monday at the start of the convention, Pelosi’s slithery tongue drew attention:

This is not the first time Pelosi has described herself as reptilian. Pelosi spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on September 13, 2023 about the Democrats doing better than expected in the 2022 mid-term elections.

CNN transcript excerpt:

COOPER: There were a lot of people even in the Democratic Party who underestimated the impact, the Roe decision would have, the Dobbs decision would have on voters. PELOSI: Yes, I made it clear to them how I was about that — COOPER: You knew — PELOSI: Because they were saying it’s in the rearview mirror. People don’t care about the Dobbs decision. And I said to them, thanks a lot. Do you know — you don’t really know what you’re talking about. You’re sitting someplace, and we’re in the districts and we know the power of that issue. It’s a democracy issue. It’s not just a choice issue. It’s a freedom issue. It’s a democracy issue. And it was a winning issue. COOPER: In fact, I remember interviewing you just before the vote, the election and you were saying to me, I’m talking to people out there, I think it’s going to be much better. And I can’t tell you how many people afterwards said to me like you know, of course she’s going to say that — PELOSI: Poor baby. COOPER: Yes, she is really, really committed to that. It is really sad. PELOSI: No, I’m not a poor baby. I’m more reptilian, cold blooded, to win the election.

Complete PBS interview with Pelosi posted August 20: