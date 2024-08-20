Nancy Pelosi on Orchestrating the Coup to Remove Joe Biden: “I Did What I Had to Do”

Joe Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has ignited a firestorm of speculation and intrigue within the Democrat Party.

Sources close to the situation reveal that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a ruthless ultimatum to Biden: step aside or face public humiliation over fears he cannot defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election, The Gateway Pundit previously reported.

It was disclosed that Pelosi had privately contacted Biden during his alleged COVID recovery, delivering a message so stark that it led to his decision to step down.

Pelosi, the sources claimed, was prepared to go public with damning polling figures that would have irreparably damaged Biden’s chances against Trump in November. The ultimatum was simple: drop out now or face public humiliation at the hands of one of his oldest allies.

Four sources independently confirmed that such a message was relayed, with one well-placed insider revealing that a phone call took place between Pelosi and Biden, during which she laid out the brutal reality. Her demand was so forceful that it reportedly sparked a “come to Jesus moment” for the president, prompting him to begin drafting his withdrawal letter immediately.

Since Biden’s announcement, the relationship between him and Pelosi has reportedly soured.

During the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Pelosi addressed the controversy in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. When pressed about her role in Biden’s departure and the apparent bad blood between them, Pelosi responded with a chilling statement.

Jake Tapper: It does seem like there’s some residual bad blood or resentment. Have you spoken to him? Pelosi: Sometimes you just have to take a punch for the children. Dana Bash: Who’s punching right now? Pelosi: I don’t know. I didn’t hear this. I’m just hearing.

When asked about her role in Biden’s decision to step down, Pelosi’s response was blunt and unapologetic.

Jake Tapper: Nobody wants to have a fight with Nancy Pelosi at this time. Have you talked to him is my question. Pelosi: You know what? I did what I had to do. He made the decision for the country. My concern was not about the President; it was about his campaign. As you have seen the exuberance, the excitement that has come forth in our country. I just did an event for one of our members in Illinois, Eric Surrenson, today. Immediately, he got 1,100 volunteers into his campaign as soon as that announcement is there. Jake Tapper: Nobody is questioning the fact that the Democratic Party seems much better positioned right now than it did four weeks and two days ago. Pelosi: Why are we even talking about it?

WATCH: