MUST SEE: 32-Week Old Unborn Baby in the Womb Smiles to Daddy’s Voice in Ultrasound (VIDEO)

A beautiful video was released of a young father in Brazil speaking to his baby, at 32 weeks of development, in the womb.

The baby starts smiling as the father is speaking.

What a beautiful video!

Video via Midnight Rider.



Remember this video this week.

Democrats are holding their convention in Chicago, Illinois this year. Democrats refuse to propose any restrictions on abortion. None.

Everything goes.

Joe Biden accused the United States of being an “outlier” in the international community following the Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 overturning Roe v. Wade.

Of course, this was another Democrat lie.

The US, thanks to godless Democrats, have some of the most radical abortion regulations in the world today. Blue states are even enacting laws that allow abortion up to the birth of the baby! Some Democrats want babies killed even after birth.

The US was one of just 6 countries that allowed abortion on demand, where you could terminate a pregnancy at any point, before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In much of Western Europe, including Ireland and Germany, abortion procedures are banned in the majority of cases after 12 weeks. And Italy bans abortions after 90 days.

Pete Hegseth and Will Cain discussed in 2022 how US law resembles what you see in communist North Korea and China. And, still, this is not radical enough for the Democrat party.

Democrats will celebrate abortion this week as if it is a religious ritual.

Wait and see.