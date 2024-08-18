Planned Parenthood Reaches a New Low: Bus Traveling to DNC Will Offer Free Abortions and Vasectomies at DNC in Chicago

Planned Parenthood is making a gruesome offer ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis is offering free vasectomies, medication abortion, and emergency contraception.

In a post shared on X, the baby-killing group announced that they will be bringing a bus to Chicago to offer the free services.

The post said, “Here we come, Chicago! Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion.”

“EC will also be available for free without an appointment.”

Here we come, Chicago! Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment. Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

Planned Parenthood has come under renewed scrutiny after undercover footage from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) exposed employees discussing the sale of aborted fetal body parts with chilling nonchalance.

The footage reveals the gruesome and inhumane practices carried out by Planned Parenthood’s Houston branch and was recorded by David Daleiden and his team at CMP during a 2015 National Abortion Federation trade show.

According to CMP, “This clinic aborted babies up to 6 months and sold them for experiments until the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson ended Planned Parenthood’s abortion practice in Texas on June 24th, 2022, saving countless lives.”

The footage captures not only the heartless discussions surrounding organ harvesting but also details on how they manipulate medical procedures to avoid violating federal partial-birth abortion laws while still profiting from fetal tissue sales.

According to a press release, the Texas branch described “delivering late-term fetuses intact and alive and mutilating the bodies afterward to cover up violations of the federal partial-birth abortion law, in conversations about selling fetal body parts.”

You can watch the full undercover video here.