Mother of Rachel Morin, Who Was Murdered By One of Kamala Harris’s Illegal Aliens, Fights Back Tears as She Blasts Kamala’s Open Borders Policies (VIDEO)

President Trump is delivering remarks in Cochise County and will inspect the damage Kamala Harris has wrought on this country.

“Today, I am going to INSPECT THE SOUTHERN BORDER and to meet with the Victims whose Loved Ones were attacked and murdered by Illegal Aliens set free into America by Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Democrat Presidential Candidate who didn’t receive one Vote and, in her earlier attempt to win against Crooked Joe Biden, was the first one out of 22 people to quit the Race, and never even made it to the first State, Iowa. The choice in November is simple: Comrade Kamala Harris will bring in hundreds of thousands more Illegal Alien Rapists, Drug Dealers, and Killers, but President Donald J. Trump will keep these same people out of our Country, and send them back to their Countries where they belong. “I WILL KEEP AMERICA SAFE! UNDER COMRADE KAMALA, AMERICA WILL BE THE MOST DANGEROUS COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. IT WILL REVERT TO THIRD WORLD STATUS VERY QUICKLY!”” President Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was beaten, raped and murdered by an illegal alien ferried into the US by Kamala Harris, joined President Trump in Arizona.

An illegal alien from El Salvador was charged with brutally raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, on a Maryland hiking trail last year.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for the murder in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

Martinez-Hernandez, who has ties to El Salvadoran gangs and was implicated in at least one other murder, entered the US illegally in February 2023 on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

President Trump hugged Patty Morin and offered her words of comfort before she shared her story.

Patty Morin fought through tears as she shared her heartbreaking story of losing her daughter to one of Kamala Harris’s illegal aliens.

WATCH: