Mike Lindell Shaves His Iconic Mustache After 30 Years to Infiltrate DNC

Screenshot: Mike Lindell/X

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, took his undercover mission to the heart of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, shocking many by shaving his mustache for the first time in 30 years.

Lindell’s bold move was part of his effort to infiltrate the DNC and deliver exclusive footage to FrankSpeech viewers.

On Tuesday, Mike Lindell spoke with anti-Israel protesters outside the DNC Convention.

At least two pro-Hamas activists told him to “f**k off” and “get out of here.”

Mike Lindell offered them pillows and praised “Israel and Jesus Christ.”

He told the two vile protesters he would pray for them and they looked like they were going to throw up.

On Wednesday, Lindell went undercover by shaving his well-known mustache.

"Mike Lindell finally did it," Lindell wrote on X.

"It’s been 30 years since Mike has shaved his mustache. But in order to go undercover at the DNC and deliver FrankSpeech viewers undercover footage, he finally allowed a barber to take a razor to his iconic ‘stache. FrankSpeech is giving you the FIRST exclusive look at the mustache-less Mike Lindell and his DNC disguise."

WATCH:

Inside the convention, Lindell's disguise allowed him to blend in just long enough to gather critical information and record interviews.

However, his cover was eventually blown when he began speaking about election security, a topic that has become synonymous with his name. Despite the slip, Lindell considered his mission a success, stating, "We got the word out, the LindellPlan.com, to secure our elections."

"They did realize who I was when I started talking, but at least we got in and got it done. We got the word out—the LindellPlan.com—to secure our elections. One of the things you need to do is secure your mail-in vote. Get it right now, whenever you can, in your state. Don’t open it. When you go to vote on Election Day, if they say you’ve already voted, you pull it out and say, 'No, I have not.' Then it becomes identity theft. At the LindellPlan.com, we explain everything there, including what you can do then."

Lindell's plans don't stop there. He teased an upcoming feature on FrankSpeech where over 100 former Biden supporters, now backing Trump, will discuss their political shift.

"We're going to have over 100 Democrats that voted for Biden, and they're now voting for Donald Trump. And we're going to ask them why they changed their mind."

WATCH:

While inside the convention, Lindell stumbled across Harry Sisson, and he asked him if he had his free vasectomy.

WATCH:

