Disgusting Jew-Haters Tell Mike Lindell to ‘F**k Off, and “Get the Hell Out of Here” Outside the DNC – Mike Lindell Set Them Off When He Announced His Support for Israel and Jesus Christ (VIDEO)

Mike Lindell was in Chicago on Tuesday and spoke with anti-Israel protesters outside the DNC Convention.

At least two pro-Hamas activists told him to “f**k off” and “get out of here.”

Mike Lindell offered them pillows and praised “Israel and Jesus Christ.”

He told the two vile protesters he would pray for them and they looked like they were going to throw up.

Mike Lindell and Frank Speech were outside the United Center tonight.

This video was posted by Bo at @dittleTV.