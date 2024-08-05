Maryland Comptroller Files $28,743 Tax Lien Against Biden’s Former Top Adviser Anita Dunn Who Now Serves As Consultant for Kamala Super PAC

The Office of the Comptroller of Maryland has filed a $28,743.71 tax lien against Biden’s former top adviser, Anita Dunn. Dunn stepped down from her position as Biden’s adviser last week to accept a new position as a senior consultant for a Kamala Harris Super PAC.

Maryland court records show that the Comptroller of Maryland filed a $28,743.71 tax lien against Anita Dunn and her husband, Robert Bauer, who served as White House counsel to former President Barrack Obama.

The judgment against Dunn and Bauer was made on July 14, 2024.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Dunn stepped down from her position as Biden’s senior adviser last week and has now been hired as an Independent Consultant for Kamala Harris Super Pac Future Forward.

Per The New York Times:

Anita Dunn, President Biden’s senior adviser, is leaving her White House post next week to move over to a super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s fledgling campaign, the first major personnel move in the West Wing since the president dropped his bid for re-election. Ms. Dunn, who coordinated communications strategy for Mr. Biden and has been one of his closest aides, will consult for Future Forward, the largest Democratic-leaning super PAC, which last week announced a $50 million advertising campaign to promote Ms. Harris in six critical battleground states. “It’s been an honor and privilege to serve in this White House, with this president and this team, during this transformational term,” Ms. Dunn said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Biden and Vice President Harris for their leadership and giving me the opportunity to be part of what they have accomplished for the American people.” In a brief telephone call, Ms. Dunn said she would be leaving the White House next Tuesday and not returning to her own consulting firm but would take on Future Forward as an independent consultant.

A public financial disclosure report by Anita Dunn reveals while working as Biden’s senior adviser, she received income from various corporations for consulting services.

A financial disclosure report revealed that Dunn received income from Pfizer, Reddit, Lyft, and over a dozen other companies while serving as Biden’s adviser.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Dunn stepped down as Obama’s communication director in 2009, shortly after a video of her praising Mao Zedong and describing the Communist leader as one of her “favorite political philosophers.”

