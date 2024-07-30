Maoist Anita Dunn Abruptly Leaves Biden White House

Maoist Anita Dunn left the Biden White House to join a top Democrat super PAC to help elect Kamala Harris.

Anita Dunn returned to the West Wing in 2022 as the Biden Regime braced for GOP investigations of Joe Biden.

Dunn was blindsided by Joe Biden’s announcement he won’t be seeking reelection.

“A source told Fox News that when Biden decided to announce the suspension of his re-election campaign amid pressure from within the Democratic Party after the debate, Dunn found out about his decision just one minute before the public – on a call with the rest of Biden’s staff.” – Fox News reported.

According to Fox News, Anita Dunn had been in exile after Biden’s disastrous debate against President Trump since she played a major role in Biden’s debate prep.

Fox News reported:

President Biden’s senior adviser Anita Dunn is leaving the White House to join a top Democratic super PAC to support its efforts to elect Vice President Harris in November, Fox News has learned. Dunn served as a political strategist and adviser to Biden on his 2020 campaign and served in the White House during his first term. “Four years ago, when I launched my campaign for the battle for the soul of our nation, I was grateful Anita Dunn was right there with me. I’ve known Anita throughout my career,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday. “She’s served our nation through three Administrations and countless campaigns for candidates at every level. She’s not only a key senior member of our team that helped us win a historic election in 2020 – she’s also been an invaluable part of our White House.”

Anita Dunn is a radical leftist who previously praised mass murderer Mao Tse Tung as one of her “favorite political philosophers.”

Mao Tse Tung murdered up to 70 million Chinese last century, according to most accounts.

Anita Dunn is a longtime Biden advisor and worked as the Obama WH Comms Director until she stepped down in 2009 shortly after the video of her praising Mao surfaced.

VIDEO: