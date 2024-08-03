In a landmark development, Governor Josh Green, M.D., announced Friday night that a historic $4 billion settlement has been reached to resolve all tort claims arising from the catastrophic wildfires that devastated Maui last year.

The devastating fires on August 8, 2023, have been linked directly to failures by the state’s primary utility provider during a critical windstorm.

At first, Hawaii State Attorney General Anne E. Lopez decided to withhold initial findings from the public regarding the massive Maui wildfires that took place.

This move is purportedly to “protect the integrity” of the ongoing investigation, according to a statement from the Department of the Attorney General. The decision has raised concerns about the transparency of the investigation, as local residents question whether this “independent investigation” will indeed remain impartial.

As investigations revealed, the deadly wildfires were sparked by downed power lines, a finding that directly challenges the Democrats’ narrative linking such disasters to climate change.

The Associated Press reported that people in Maui who drove around a road barricade blocking the lone paved road from Lahaina as fires raged earlier this month survived, while those who obeyed perished in their cars or fled to the nearby ocean.

The government of Maui County swiftly responded by filing a lawsuit against the Hawaii Electric Company and its subsidiaries, alleging negligence in their failure to power down electrical equipment during dangerous weather conditions.

The proposed settlement, which remains subject to final documentation and court approval, involves seven defendants: the state of Hawai‘i, County of Maui, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, West Maui Land Co., Hawaiian Telcom, and Spectrum/Charter Communications.

They have collectively agreed to pay over $4 billion to compensate the approximately 2,200 affected parties who filed lawsuits following the August 2023 wildfires.

