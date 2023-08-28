Maui Officials Reveal Cause of the Devastating Wildfires – Blowing Up Leftist Democrats’ “Climate Change” Narrative

The cause of the catastrophic wildfires that have likely killed thousands of innocent Hawaiians has reportedly been identified. In the process, it completely blows up the Democrats’ climate change narrative.

As Fox News reported, officials in Maui said the fires were caused by downed power lines and failures by the state’s main power utility company.

Due to these facts, the government of Maui County, Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the Hawaii Electric Company and its subsidiaries for neglecting to properly power down live electrical equipment amid a red flag windstorm earlier this month.

Because of this occurrence, downed power lines operated by the utility company sparked the series of deadly fires on the island.

Maui County released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

The lawsuit alleges that the Defendants acted negligently by failing to power down their electrical equipment despite a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning on August 7th. The lawsuit further alleges HECO’s energized and downed power lines ignited dry fuel such as grass and brush, causing the fires. The lawsuit also alleges failure to maintain the system and power grid, which caused the systemic failures starting three different fires on August 8th.

Moreover, Maui County said HECO had a duty “to properly maintain and repair the electric transmission lines, and other equipment including utility poles associated with their transmission of electricity, and to keep vegetation properly trimmed and maintained so as to prevent contact with overhead power lines and other electric equipment.”

These facts revealed in this lawsuit pour cold water on the claims by national and Hawaii state Democrats that the fires were caused by “climate change.”

As Cristina Laila previously reported, Hawaii Governor Josh Green went on CBS’s “Face the Nation” last week and blamed climate change for amplifying the fires.

VIDEO:

White House clean energy “czar” John Podesta not only blamed climate change for the devastating wildfires, but he touted the so-called Inflation Reduction Act as a solution.

John Podesta Blames Climate Change for Maui Fire, Touts Inflation Reduction Act as Solution pic.twitter.com/TMomJBCtSX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 16, 2023

Far-left Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush demanded Joe Biden declare a climate emergency.

Devastating fires in Maui, a tropical storm in California, Canada is burning, a historic heat dome over the central US — all just this week. Our planet is not ok. The climate crisis is here. It’s time for @POTUS to declare a climate emergency. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 23, 2023

According to Fox News, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, The Senate Majority Whip, said the wildfires were a “devastating view of our planet as we fail to adequately address the climate crisis.”

Do not expect any apologies coming from these ghouls who sought to capitalize on the tragedy before families had a chance to heal. They will wait for the next crisis and try to ensure it does not go to waste.