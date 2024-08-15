Mark Cuban and Jon Stewart Bitch and Moan, Slam X and Elon Musk for Being Only Major Media Giant Not Pushing Toxic Commie Bullsh*t (VIDEO)

The leftist demons are going for Elon Musk. Let’s pray he has good security.

For years Elon Musk was part of the globalist club. He quickly became the richest man in the world, he launched rockets, dug tunnels, and made the coolest cars on the planet.

Then he bought Twitter, changed its name to X, and vowed to make it the only major social media platform that respected free speech. He did this in order to save civilization.

Now the elites all hate him. They say it’s unfair that ONE major social media platform values free speech. They no longer can control it.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk and Donald Trump broke the internet with their historic interview that cracked the one billion view mark. 70% of the audience sharing the interview was from the 25-35 age group.

So now the elites are out with knives for Elon.

Mark Cuban and leftist Jon Stewart unleashed on Elon Musk and X. They are appalled that there is one major media platform that is not a toxic commie trash heap.

Mark Cuban: Elon, in being one of those powerful people, he's trying to be the most influential man in the world. It sounds like a commercial, but literally, that's what Twitter has given us. Jon Stewart: I've got to say, I think he might be that. I don't even think he's trying to be. When you talk about somebody who is setting up satellite links for war zones and also controlling discourse in the most important media platform, I would think he's the most powerful. Mark Cuban: Because Twitter is in almost every country, right? Twitter gives him the ability to connect to the Prime Minister, the head of every country in the world. That's right. That person, whoever's in charge of that country, has an interest in what happens on Twitter. What happens on Twitter because of the control of the algorithms being the biggest user is all dependent on Elon Musk. He literally, wherever his thumb wants to go, he gets to push as hard as he can. Jon Stewart: Certainly, he's transparent about where he wants things to go. I think he's very clear that civil war is inevitable and that white people are under the gun… Right. It'll be like, Civil War is inevitable, and then he'll write underneath there. Kind of an understatement on there. But I can't decide whether or not it's better to know exactly where he stands and know where he's going to be put the thumb on, because he's clearly a very bright guy, and he has a media empire that has the largest reach and most influence of anything on the face of the Earth. There's no question he's going to leverage it in this election. No question. Mark Cuban: But the crazy part is he has more impact globally than he does domestically, in my opinion, because when you go on X, you see a preponderance of right-leaning people. You don't see a lot. Jon Stewart: They're all over my "For you." I've never clicked on any of these things. Mark Cuban: That's the whole thing. That's the way algorithms work, right? Jon Stewart: What? They do the opposite of what I want? Mark Cuban: Yes. When somebody tells me, When you write an algorithm, I haven't written a lot. It's been a while, but when you write one, you get to set the parameters of what you want to see happen. He certainly has done that to the things he likes. But it's different in other platforms. The good news is, what, 20% of adults in the United States are on Twitter? I mean, there's 80% who aren't there. Jon Stewart: But isn't this a certain amount of tech bro malpractice that there is this incredible need in the marketplace of something that is slightly less biased or toxic when it comes to there? They came out with threads, and you're on it for two seconds, you're like, I think I need an app. Mark Cuban: No, I like threads. Threads is getting better. Jon Stewart: Try it. It's getting better. Here's something that doesn't sell online. No, it's getting better.

The elitists are getting really, really tired of Elon and his free speech stuff. It doesn’t jive with their tyrannical plans.