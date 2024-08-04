Man of the People: President Trump Signs Black Artist’s Portrait of Himself Surviving Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

Thousands of supporters turned out today to see President Donald Trump in Georgia.

Trump did not have to hold a rap concert before his speech to draw in the crowd. They came out to support him in his mission to Make America Great Again.

It was another packed venue today, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, to see the popular 45th president.

When President Trump took the stage he called on a local artist named ‘Artlanta” to come up on the stage. The artist painted a picture of Trump raising his fist and shouting “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after a would-be assassin attempted to kill him at the July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Artlanta thought he was going to give Trump the painting. Instead Trump signed it for him and sent him back into the stands.

Trump complemented the artist and then signed the painting before the young black artist left the stage.

Donald Trump is truly a man of the people.