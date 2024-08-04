Man of the People: President Trump Signs Black Artist’s Portrait of Himself Surviving Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

by
President Trump signs a painting by a local Atlanta artist depicting his courageous gesture after surviving a would-be assassin’s bullet in Pennsylvania last month.

Thousands of supporters turned out today to see President Donald Trump in Georgia.

Trump did not have to hold a rap concert before his speech to draw in the crowd. They came out to support him in his mission to Make America Great Again.

It was another packed venue today, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, to see the popular 45th president.

When President Trump took the stage he called on a local artist named ‘Artlanta” to come up on the stage. The artist painted a picture of Trump raising his fist and shouting “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after a would-be assassin attempted to kill him at the July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Artlanta thought he was going to give Trump the painting. Instead Trump signed it for him and sent him back into the stands.

Trump complemented the artist and then signed the painting before the young black artist left the stage.

Donald Trump is truly a man of the people.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 