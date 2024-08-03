LIVE STREAM VIDEO — THOUSANDS Line Up to See President Trump and JD Vance in Atlanta, Georgia – Trump Speech Set for 5 PM ET

Thousands of patriots are lined up in the heat to see President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance speak in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

President Trump is expected to speak at 5 PM ET.

Right Side Broadcasting Network will live-stream the rally today from Georgia.

Popular Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will speak at the rally today.

I’m headed to the rally with President Trump and our Vice Presidential Nominee, Senator JD Vance, in Atlanta! Let’s Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/3bCxua7TqF — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) August 3, 2024

Chicken Kamala had to hire two rap acts to twerk for Democrats to get them to come out and see her in Georgia.

Look at the line – via AJ Truth.

In line for the Atlanta Trump Rally! ♥️

Let’s Go!!!♥️ pic.twitter.com/Vo7io4wkrQ — AC_Truth (@truth_ac) August 3, 2024

This was at 8:30 AM.

Here is the livestream video from today’s rally.