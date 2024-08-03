LIVE STREAM VIDEO — THOUSANDS Line Up to See President Trump and JD Vance in Atlanta, Georgia – Trump Speech Set for 5 PM ET

Thousands of patriots are lined up in the heat to see President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance speak in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

President Trump is expected to speak at 5 PM ET.

Right Side Broadcasting Network will live-stream the rally today from Georgia.

Thousands line up to see President Trump and JD Vance in Atlanta, Georgia on August 3, 2024.

Popular Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will speak at the rally today.

Chicken Kamala had to hire two rap acts to twerk for Democrats to get them to come out and see her in Georgia.

Look at the line – via AJ Truth.

This was at 8:30 AM.

Here is the livestream video from today’s rally.

