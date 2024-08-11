Major Fentanyl Bust in St. Mary’s County, Maryland Leads to 3 Arrests – Largest Drug Bust in County’s History

Thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policies, fentanyl has become a crisis in the US claiming tens of thousands of lives every year.

This past week, St. Mary’s County Sheriff in Maryland made a major drug bust, which included over one kilogram of fentanyl and just under 300 grams of cocaine.

Three people were arrested on Thursday who were involved in the drug trafficking, Jasmine Samaria Votra, 36, Willis Matthews Brooks, 43, and James William Blackiston, 31.

Fox 5 DC reported:

Deputies in St. Mary’s County made a major drug bust this week, seizing over a kilogram of fentanyl. Three people, 31-year-old James William, 36-year-old Jasmine Samaria Votra, and 43-year-old Willis Matthews Brooks, all residents of Great Mills, Maryland, were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking activities. Deputies narrowed their investigation to two residences within the county and obtained multiple search and seizure warrants to conduct the bust. The operation led to the largest seizure of fentanyl in the county’s history.

“Additional quantities of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and controlled prescription medications were also recovered, along with $9,740 in cash, a shotgun, four cellular phones, a digital scale, and packaging materials, according to the sheriff’s office,” Fox 5 DC reported.

The Sheriff had focused on two resident locations and had obtained search and seizure warrants. In addition to the seized drugs and money, one location had revealed more evidence including additional money, a mobile phone, a scale, and drug paraphernalia.

The accused were charged with possession with intent to distribute. Brooks had a firearms charge involved with the drug trafficking, while Votra and Blackiston are looking at charges for possession of a large volume of fentanyl. They have been taken into custody and are waiting for bond hearings.