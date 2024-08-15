Loudoun County Police Identify Man Suspected of Breaking into Trump Campaign Office

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in the break-in at Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, as 39-year-old Toby Shane Kessler.

The Trump for President 2024 campaign office, located in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

The break-in was captured on surveillance video on Sunday, August 11, showing Kessler forcing entry through a back door. Although the footage reveals Kessler’s brief presence inside, it remains unclear whether he stole anything.

Media Release: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is seeking a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, VA, on August 11, 2024. The office, in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, is being leased by the Trump campaign… pic.twitter.com/wkMLb4AP2D — Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (@LoudounSheriff) August 12, 2024

The LCSO announced that Kessler is wanted on charges of burglary under Virginia Code § 18.2-91, which prohibits entering a dwelling with the intent to commit larceny or other felonies.

LCSO released the following press release:

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has secured a warrant for the arrest of Toby Shane Kessler, 39, of no fixed address, on the charge of Burglary (Code of Virginia: § 18.2-91. Entering dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony) in connection with the break in at the local office of Trump for President 2024 campaign in Ashburn, VA, on August 11, 2024. The office, in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, is being leased by the Trump campaign and also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee. The burglary occurred at approximately 8:11 pm and was captured by surveillance video inside the office. The LCSO’s investigation determined that Mr. Kessler forced entry into a back door of the location and spent a brief period of time inside before leaving. He appears to have left nothing behind, and it is still unclear what, if anything, he took with him. The investigation is ongoing. The LCSO is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Mr. Kessler and is asking the public’s assistance. He is a white adult male, and was wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack when he entered the location. Mr. Kessler has a history of criminal behavior and appears to have been in the Washington metropolitan area at least since 2018. He has a California driver’s license.

X user Freedom Piper shed light on Kessler’s extensive criminal past, noting that his history of crimes dates back nearly a decade. The suspect has been arrested for a variety of offenses, ranging from assault and battery to robbery and grand theft, often committed while on bail.

His criminal record paints a disturbing picture of repeated failures in the justice system, with numerous instances of Kessler being released only to reoffend shortly afterward.

Here are his offenses per Freedom Piper:

7/19/2024 – Booked in Virginia for failure to appear on a felony charge.

– Booked in Virginia for failure to appear on a felony charge. 4/29/2024 – Booked in St. Augustine, Florida for loitering, fraud, and impersonation.

– Booked in St. Augustine, Florida for loitering, fraud, and impersonation. 5/17/2019 – Booked in Cocoa Beach, Florida for loitering and prowling.

– Booked in Cocoa Beach, Florida for loitering and prowling. 5/15/2018 – Booked in San Francisco, CA for robbery, possession, and felony while on bail.

– Booked in San Francisco, CA for robbery, possession, and felony while on bail. 2/18/2018 – Booked in San Francisco, CA for a string of jewelry store burglaries totaling over $250K.

– Booked in San Francisco, CA for a string of jewelry store burglaries totaling over $250K. 2/16/2018 – Booked in San Francisco for battery, burglary, grand theft, resisting, etc.

– Booked in San Francisco for battery, burglary, grand theft, resisting, etc. 11/24/2017 – Booked in San Francisco for threats of violence, battery on transportation personnel, concealed weapon, vandalism, etc.

– Booked in San Francisco for threats of violence, battery on transportation personnel, concealed weapon, vandalism, etc. 7/31/2016 – Booked in San Francisco for exhibiting a deadly weapon and threats of violence.

– Booked in San Francisco for exhibiting a deadly weapon and threats of violence. 7/27/2016 – Booked in San Francisco for assault and battery on a person.

– Booked in San Francisco for assault and battery on a person. 10/20/2015 – Booked in San Francisco for assault and battery.

– Booked in San Francisco for assault and battery. 4/29/2015 – Booked in San Francisco for exhibiting a deadly weapon and threats of violence.

– Booked in San Francisco for exhibiting a deadly weapon and threats of violence. 4/28/2015 – Booked in San Francisco for contempt of court.

– Booked in San Francisco for contempt of court. 3/25/2015 – Booked in San Francisco for contempt of court.

– Booked in San Francisco for contempt of court. 3/12/2015 – Booked in San Francisco for assault and battery.

– Booked in San Francisco for assault and battery. 3/10/2015 – Booked in Alameda County, CA for assault and battery.

– Booked in Alameda County, CA for assault and battery. 2/6/2015 – Booked in Berkeley, CA for threats of violence, possessing a weapon on school grounds, and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

‼️ A St John’s County court records search for Toby Kessler shows that he was sentenced to “up to 90 days in jail” on May 9th. Had he served the full 90 days, he would not have been released until August 7th, making it virtually impossible to commit the burglary of Trump HQ in… pic.twitter.com/aWqjZpCfu9 — Freedom Piper (@FreeThinkerInc) August 15, 2024