Trump’s Loudoun County Virginia Campaign Headquarters Burglarized – Sheriff’s Office Seeks Suspect

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they were seeking a suspect in connection to a burglary at the Trump for President campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia.

Media Release: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is seeking a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, VA, on August 11, 2024. The office, in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, is being leased by the Trump campaign… pic.twitter.com/wkMLb4AP2D

Local WJLA reported:

A man is wanted in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 11 in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, officials said.

The office is being leased by former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Deputies said they responded to the scene around 9 p.m.

The man was captured on surveillance as he entered the office wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack, deputies said.