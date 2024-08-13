Trump’s Loudoun County Virginia Campaign Headquarters Burglarized – Sheriff’s Office Seeks Suspect

by
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into the Trump campaign headquarters in Loudoun County.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they were seeking a suspect in connection to a burglary at the Trump for President campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia.

Local WJLA reported:

A man is wanted in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 11 in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, officials said.

The office is being leased by former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Deputies said they responded to the scene around 9 p.m.

The man was captured on surveillance as he entered the office wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack, deputies said.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 