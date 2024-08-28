Liberal Media Gloats About Hundreds of Former ‘Republican Aides’ Endorsing Kamala Harris – List is Full of John McCain Interns and Volunteers!

The liberal media has been pushing a story that over 200 former Republican aides have endorsed Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

However, these so-called aides are not quite the political heavyweights they would like you to believe.

Among those circulating the story is the supposedly neutral political news site The Hill.

In a post that went viral on the X platform, the outlet announced that “more than 200 George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney aides” had endorsed Harris’s campaign.

In their letter of endorsement, the group said that the prospect of a Trump presidency would be “simply untenable.”

“At home, another four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions,” they wrote.

“Abroad, democratic movements will be irreparably jeopardized as Trump and his acolyte JD Vance kowtow to dictators like Vladimir Putin while turning their backs on our allies.”

However, closer inspection of some of the signatories makes a mockery of the entire letter. Among those whose name is attached to the letter include interns who worked on their various campaigns dating back as far as the year 2000.

Perhaps most laughable of all is the inclusion of Frank Gifford Scholley, who was a mere volunteer with John McCain’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2000.

Another, by the name of Chelsea Henderson, volunteered with McCain’s 2008 campaign, in which he won the Republican nomination but lost in a landslide to Barack Obama in the general.

Among the other media outlets pushing the laughable story include USA Today, CBS News and even The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Trump is winning endorsements from independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and the mercurial billionaire Elon Musk.