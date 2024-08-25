RFK Jr. Reveals the True Meaning Behind the Term ‘MAGA’ After Endorsing President Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the suspension of his presidential campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump on Friday.

In a powerful statement posted on X this Sunday, Kennedy provided a compelling interpretation of the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan, which has often been a point of contention among radical liberals.

For years, Biden’s Gestapo FBI has been targeting Trump supporters. They even created a new terrorism category, including MAGA.

“By focusing on former president Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, the official said, the Bureau runs the risk of provoking the very anti-government activists that the terrorism agencies hope to counter,” according to Newsweek.

This is taking place at the same time the Biden regime is targeting President Trump with over 91 indictments on bogus criminal acts in several states.

And for the record, MAGA and infiltrators at the J6 event caused only $1.5 million in damages. The BLM summer of love protests-riots caused nearly $2 billion in damages.

In a thought-provoking post on X, RFK Jr. shared his insights on the true meaning behind Donald Trump’s iconic slogan, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA).

Contrary to the widespread interpretation among liberals—that MAGA signals a regression to pre-civil rights, pre-women’s rights, and pre-gay rights eras—Kennedy sees it as a call to return to America’s most dynamic and promising days.

“‘Make America Great Again’ recalls a nation brimming with vitality, a can-do spirit, hope, and a belief in itself,” Kennedy wrote.

Kennedy’s view of MAGA paints a picture of a nation striving for broad prosperity, technological leadership, and a vibrant middle class.

He speaks from personal interactions with Trump and his supporters, stating, “This is the America they want to restore—an America that leads the world not just in wealth, but in ideals and health.”

Read the full statement below:

What “MAGA” really means. The phrase has troubled liberals who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women’s rights. But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today. “Make America Great Again” recalls a nation brimming with vitality, with a can-do spirit, with hope and a belief in itself. It was an America that was beginning to confront its darker shadows, could acknowledge the injustice in its past and present, yet at the same time could celebrate its successes. It was a nation of broad prosperity, the world’s most vibrant middle class, and a idealistic belief (though not consistently applied) in freedom, justice, and democracy. It was a nation that led the world in innovation, productivity, and technology. And it was the healthiest country in the world. I have talked to many Trump supporters. I have talked with his inner circle. I have talked to the man himself. Trending: Machete-Wielding Thug Trying to Break Into Texas House Receives an Unwelcome Surprise When Homeowner Decides to Exercise His 2nd Amendment Rights (VIDEO) This is the America they want to restore.

What “MAGA” really means The phrase has troubled liberals who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women’s rights. But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today. “Make… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 25, 2024

With Kennedy now backing Trump, the 2024 election promises to be one of the most consequential in recent history. This unexpected alliance could very well redefine what it means to strive for greatness in America.

According to Trump’s team:

With the exit of RFK Jr. from the race and his endorsement of President Trump, there will undoubtedly be a great deal of speculation of what it means and who it will help. I’ve seen the Harris folks already trying to spin that it won’t impact the race.

Well, the data speaks for itself. The table below is from our most recent round of battleground state surveys. As you can clearly see, in every single state RFK Jr.’s vote breaks for President Trump.

To put these numbers into perspective, the net vote gained in a state like Arizona based on just a 2020 turnout model would be over 41,000 votes nearly 4 times Biden’s winning margin or in Georgia the net gain would be over 19,000 votes nearly twice Biden’s margin.

So, when you hear or see the Harris team and/or the Democrats try and spin otherwise, now that the data clearly paints a different picture. This is good news for President Trump and his campaign – plain and simple.