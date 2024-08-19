Kevin O’Leary on Harris’ Inflationary Economic Agenda “We’re All Shocked. We Can’t Believe This is the Platform”(Video)

‘Shark Tank’ star and famed investor Kevin O’Leary, Chairman of O’Leary Ventures, slammed Kamala Harris’ ‘inflationary’ economic agenda that he says has shocked investors because it is simply ‘Bidenomics 2.0.’

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention. O’Leary spoke with Stuart Varney and shared his dissatisfaction with Harris’ proposal and what he is hearing from other investors.

O’Leary told Varney, “I’ve spoken with dozens of investors, and we’re quite shocked just from the 30,000 feet. We thought Harris was going to reboot her whole position to the middle. The idea was to get the swing voters on board with her with a middle strategy. Instead, we’re getting Bidenomics 2.0, which is a shock.”

“In addition to Bidenomics 2.0, if you look through the rally proposals, it’s basically the same stuff they’ve been touting for the last 36 months. You’ve got this price control, price fixing, patina on top of it, which we know doesn’t work.”

He continued, “If you go back to the ‘70s, when we tried this in the U.S., it was a disaster. Look at Venezuela today or North Korea, or the old USSR [which] tried this. It leads to black markets. It leads to a complete loss of freedom of goods and a breakdown of distribution.”

“This is a really, really, bad idea, and I’m so shocked that she’s doing it. We’re all shocked. We can’t believe this is the platform.”

“We’re almost stunned because this leads to a position of just saying, ‘Well, you’re getting the same thing you had, and Bidenomics as a brand is a toxic waste to the swing voter.”

“It’s associated with inflation. All of these ideas are very inflationary.”

During a stop in North Carolina, Harris announced a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’, which made inflation unbearable for Americans and the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

Food prices are skyrocketing because of Biden-Harris, and Harris has promised Americans more of the same if elected.