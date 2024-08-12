Kevin McCarthy Claims Kamala Harris Is Not in Charge of Her Presidential Campaign, Suggests Obama Is Pulling the Strings

During an interview on the Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis, disgraced former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy alleged that Kamala Harris is not truly in charge of her presidential campaign.

Instead, he claims that Barack Obama is pulling the strings behind the scenes to orchestrate her election bid for November.

The Gateway Pundit previously revealed that Democrats led by Pelosi, Obama, Bill Clinton, and Schumer launched their coup even before the disastrous debate, anticipating the probability that Biden would fall flat on his face. This gave them time to replace him before the DNC Convention.

On Sunday, Joe Biden weighed in for the first time on the sinister Democrat coup that forced him out of the presidential race.

Biden spoke to CBS’ Robert Costa in an interview taped for Sunday morning and stated that he left the race despite claiming he was in a dead heat with Trump in the polls (he wasn’t). But Democrats were concerned that his struggles would hurt them in down-ballot races.

McCarthy pointed out that Harris has surrounded herself with individuals who were once part of Obama’s inner circle.

“If you’re watching the campaign now, some of Obama’s key advisors, including David Plouffe, are working on her campaign,” McCarthy said, adding, “You’re getting Obama shifting from running the White House to now running this campaign.”

The New York Post reported:

Obama’s former top advisers have had major roles with Team Harris. Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder, helped handle the vetting process for Harris’ selection of a running mate for vice president. Harris also hired Plouffe — Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 and later one of his top White House advisers — as a senior campaign aide. The political operative Plouffe has advised TikTok and Uber, too. In addition, Harris has tapped Stephanie Cutter, who worked as deputy campaign manager for Obama’s 2012 re-election, as her campaign’s senior adviser for strategy messaging. The firm of Obama ad-maker Jim Margolis also is supposed to join team Harris, according to Politico. He had worked on Harris’ 2020 campaign. Harris hired veteran Democratic adviser Jennifer Palmieri… [who] served as director of communications for the White House under Obama and held the same post for former Secretary of State and ex-New York Sen. Hillary Clinton’s 2016 White House bid.

The disgraced ex-Speaker also criticized Harris as a “San Francisco liberal,” highlighting her past as one of the most liberal senators in the U.S. Senate, surpassing even figures like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

McCarthy warned that the selection of Harris, coupled with her vice-presidential pick of Tim Walz, represents a dangerous shift to the left, one that could have severe consequences for the nation.

“I think they’re excited Joe Biden is not the nominee. Everybody would say whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or independent, Joe Biden was not up for the job; he was going to lose. So they were excited that he was replaced,” said McCarthy.

“Kamala was not the first pick. And remember, no one ever voted for her. She pulled out of the presidential race. No one in this primary… The Democrats don’t believe in democracy, how they go about doing this.”

McCarthy also expressed concerns about the current state of the nation under Harris’s vice-presidency, citing multiple crises, including inflation, open borders, and international conflicts.

“We saw one of the greatest drops in our market, financial markets. And that’s really what you’re talking about. A lot of people on Wall Street were saying it was looking like Kamala could win. Market drops hard. Her policies, her and Biden for inflation, the regulation, the open borders… I mean, all of this race should be… get the personalities out of it, and let’s just make it about policy. Do you want to get rid of inflation? Do you want an economy where everybody rises up and does better? Do you want a border that’s secure? Do you want a world that is safe?”

As the conversation continued, McCarthy expressed his deep concern for the direction of the country if Harris were to ascend to the presidency.

“I mean, under Harris as VP, you’ve evacuated five embassies. We’ve got turmoil in the Middle East. We’ve got a war in Ukraine. Putin… the only time Putin did not invade another country was under President Trump. So I mean, I really think we’ve got to shift this campaign to just talk about the issues and really get to know who is Kamala Harris, who is Tim Walz, what are their policies, and what is their philosophy. I think this race could be a really big win for America and President Trump.”