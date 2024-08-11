WATCH: Joe Biden Speaks Out for First Time on the Sinister Democrat Coup to Remove Him from the Presidential Race

Joe Biden has weighed in for the first time on the sinister Democratic coup that forced him out of the Presidential race, and one major player involved will have some tough questions to answer if journalists do their jobs.

Biden spoke to CBS’ Robert Costa in an interview taped for Sunday morning and stated that he left the race despite claiming he was in a dead heat with Trump in the polls (he wasn’t). But Democrats were concerned that his struggles would hurt them in down-ballot races.

He also seemingly confirmed one critical part of the coup: Nancy Pelosi pressured him to drop out behind the scenes due to her concerns over him losing and dragging Congress down with him.

WATCH:

NEW: President Joe Biden confirms he was pushed out of the race by top Democrats who apparently staged a coup on him. “But what happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the house and Senate thought that I was gonna hurt them in the races.” The statement coincides… pic.twitter.com/jyifuqG4KC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2024

BIDEN: The polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race that would have gone down to the wire. But what happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say (unintelligible). And I thought it’d be a real distraction.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Pelosi spoke with members regarding the grave danger her party faced with Biden on the ticket suggested that that Old Joe should step aside.

Pelosi has also advised Democrats in swing districts to say and do whatever is necessary to save their own skins. This included them telling Biden to throw in the towel.

In addition to Pelosi’s shenanigans, respected journalist Seymour Hersh reported that Barack Obama threatened to have Biden removed from office via the 25th Amendment and had Kamala Harris’ approval to do so.

Hersh also confirmed that Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries were directly involved.

The Gateway Pundit also previously revealed that Democrats led by Pelosi, Obama, Bill Clinton, and Schumer launched their coup even before the disastrous debate, anticipating the probability Biden would fall flat on his face. This gave them time to replace him before the DNC Convention.

As a result of these shenanigans, America is now dealing with the Kamala nightmare.