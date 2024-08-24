Kamala’s Border Chaos-Texas DPS Uses K9 Unit to Pursue Illegal Alien in Ranchland Brush (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

Texas DPS pursued an illegal alien who ran from the Border Patrol using the K9 unit in ranchland brush area of Kinney County last week. After approximately 2.5 miles into the search, the K9 unit spotted the illegal hiding in the brush.

Carlos Flores-Hernandez Giovanni was an illegal alien from Honduras. The Border Patrol took him into custody with the assistance of the DPS.

Watch:

WATCH: @TxDPS K9 Arya and her handler tracked an illegal immigrant who fled from Border Patrol Agents in Kinney County. After a 2.5-mile track through ranch lands, K9 Arya located the fleeing suspect hiding within the brush. The suspect, Carlos Flores-Hernandez Giovanni, of… pic.twitter.com/V2ExhraFnE — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 23, 2024

Texas DPS also pursued a smuggler of illegal aliens in Val Verde County last week. The smuggler, Jhonny Andrade Rodriguez was an illegal from Honduras who was concealing 2 illegals from Mexico in the trunk of his car.

Troopers searched the vehicle after the driver gave consent and found them hiding under clothes and other items in the trunk.

Watch:

TX Trooper Finds Two Illegal Immigrants Smuggled in Trunk 8/13: A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Subaru Legacy on State Loop 79 in Val Verde County. During the traffic stop, the Trooper asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle. Jhonny Andrade Rodriguez, an illegal immigrant… pic.twitter.com/sDcdCquE7t — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 20, 2024

The State of Texas has been very successful under Operation Lone Star at arresting illegals and deterring illegal crossings as well as reducing the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl into their State.

The Federal government has failed to protect Texas, along with all the other states. Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution gives the Federal government the authority to stop an invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Since January 2021 under the Biden/Harris regime, an estimated 15 million illegals (and counting) have entered the US.