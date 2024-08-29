Kamala Stumbles in CNN Interview — Bumblehead Blurts Out Word Salad Nonsense in Safe Zone Interview (VIDEO)

If Democrats are lucky enough to manufacture enough votes to ‘win’ in 2024, we will have the second Democrat President in a row who cannot string together a coherent sentence.

Kamala Harris sat for her sanitized, pre-taped, friendly media first interview on Thursday, and it was as disastrous as expected.

Kamala Harris could not help but blurt out a nonsensical string of words to discuss an urgent matter or something.

She really can’t talk.

Kamala Harris blurted out this nonsense, “It is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.”

What?

Here’s the full exchange.

Dana Bash: But generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you’ve made, that you’ve explained some of here in your policy? Is it because you have more experience now and you’ve learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for President in a Democratic primary, and should they feel comfortable and confident that what you’re saying now is going to be your policy moving forward? Kamala Harris: Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed. You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America, and by extension, the globe, around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as an example. That value has not changed.

Video via Disclose TV: