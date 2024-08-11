Kamala Harris Supporters Leave Piles of Trash Outside Las Vegas Rally for Someone Else to Clean Up

by
Kamala Harris supporters leave piles of trash outside the arena on Saturday for someone else to clearn up. – Tenet Media

You’d never see this at a Trump rally.

Kamala Harris held a rally on Saturday in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The crowd was filled with weirdos and freaks and there were completely empty sections at the rally – via Joe Hoft.

EXCLUSIVE PICS: Kamala’s Las Vegas Event Is Half Empty – Crowd Is Filled with Weirdos and Freaks

During the rally her opening act, a teacher, told the crowd how much she enjoyed indoctrinating children over the years.

And then after the rally ended they left piles of trash outside the COX Pavilion for someone else to come clean up.

Communists be communists.

Via Tenet News.

And, of course, Tim Walz was out lying again.

Via Tenet News.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 