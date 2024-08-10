EXCLUSIVE PICS: Kamala’s Las Vegas Event Is Half Empty – Crowd Is Filled with Weirdos and Freaks

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

Kamala’s Las Vegas event is half-empty – the entire event is weird.

This morning there was hardly anyone in line for Kamala’s event in Las Vegas today.

Over the day some people did show up. You would likely not see these people at Trump rallies. That is for sure. Kamala’s pick for VP, Tim Walz, the radical governor who is busy destroying Minnesota, tried to brand JD Vance, President Trump’s VP nominee as ‘weird.’ Let us show you what weird its…

The entire event in Las Vegas is weird.

Here is a group of Kamala radicals waiting to get in. They look like members of Antifa.

Here is a lady in a pink wig inside the event.

Here is another individual at the rally.

We don’t know who this is, but this person looks tough.

Here are some attendees protecting themselves from COVID with masks.

Here are union employees. They must be receiving pay for attending because the Biden/Harris/Obama gang is destroying their jobs and sending them to China.

Here is another picture of the crowd.

This is the Kamala crowd. And they say President Trump’s supporters are weird? They will never win the election if this is their base.