WATCH: Idiot Kamala Harris Tees Up Perfect Trump Campaign Ad After She Admits Everything Was More Affordable Under President Trump’s Leadership

This is why Kamala’s handlers don’t want her to speak too much.

Kamala Harris traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday to announce a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Because of Kamala Harris, prices for meat, poultry, eggs, car insurance, housing and bakery goods have all skyrocketed.

The Trump Campaign keeps attacking Kamala Harris for her role in the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’ The IRA made inflation unbearable for Americans.

Groceries are up 21.6%

Eggs are up 46.8%

Car insurance is up 55%

Home prices are up 22%

KAMALA PRICE HIKES: Baking goods prices are up 27.2% since Kamala took office. — Butter is up 30.9%

— Flour is up 37.5%.

— Cooking oil is up 38.3%. pic.twitter.com/ue5jJWLbb6 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 15, 2024

KAMALA PRICE HIKES: Prices for meat, poultry, and fish are up 23% since Kamala took office. — Bacon and sausage are up 19.5%.

— Lunch meat is up 23.2%.

— Eggs are up 46.8%. pic.twitter.com/4fYiTIGkid — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 15, 2024

On Friday, Kamala Harris admitted her failed policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

This is why Kamala Harris has been hiding from the press. She is painfully stupid.

“A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50%,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris also admitted the American dream is “out of reach” because of her failed far-left policies.

WATCH:

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. pic.twitter.com/W9H1CSDZlA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024

Idiot Harris teed up the perfect Trump campaign ad.

WATCH:

Shortest political ad I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/l8T2pHU4Cz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 16, 2024

Another one: